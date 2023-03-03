Saipem, CTCI complete Nong Fab terminal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Saipem, CTCI complete Nong Fab terminal

PTT signed an agreement with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) in February 2022 on the new LNG terminal.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
03/03/2023, 9:54 am
Traffic travels past the PTT Pcl Phrakhanong office in Bangkok, Thailand, on Thursday, Feb. 11, 2016. Photographer: Brent Lewin/Bloomberg
Saipem and Taiwan’s CTCI Corp. have completed commissioning work on the Nong Fab regasification terminal in Thailand.

The terminal can handle 7.5 million tonnes per year of LNG and has two large tanks, capable of storing 250,000 cubic metres of LNG.

The Saipem and CTCI joint venture delivered the project for PTT LNG, a subsidiary of PTT.

“The Nong Fab Terminal will help to support Thailand’s growing energy demand and to sustain its economic growth and the wellbeing of the local communities,” Saipem said. The facility is in the southeast Mueang Rayong district.

The service companies began the commissioning process in June 2022, with the delivery of a first LNG cargo. At that point, Saipem said it expected full commissioning and start up “within 2022”.

PTT LNG awarded the work to Saipem and CTCI in mid-2018, valuing the project at $925 million. Saipem took the lead in the plan with a 55% stake. Initially, Saipem said Nong Fab would be able to receive 9mn tpy of LNG.

In addition to the new Nong Fab plant, PTT LNG also operates the Map Ta Phut import terminal. In fact, PTT has rebranded Nong Fab as Map Ta Phut Terminal 2.

The two companies also said they would find opportunities for additional LNG investments in the south, with a particular eye on the Surat Thani Power Plant.

