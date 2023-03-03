Saipem, CTCI complete Nong Fab terminal

An error occurred. Please try again.

Saipem and Taiwan’s CTCI Corp. have completed commissioning work on the Nong Fab regasification terminal in Thailand.

The terminal can handle 7.5 million tonnes per year of LNG and has two large tanks, capable of storing 250,000 cubic metres of LNG.

The Saipem and CTCI joint venture delivered the project for PTT LNG, a subsidiary of PTT.

“The Nong Fab Terminal will help to support Thailand’s growing energy demand and to sustain its economic growth and the wellbeing of the local communities,” Saipem said. The facility is in the southeast Mueang Rayong district.

The service companies began the commissioning process in June 2022, with the delivery of a first LNG cargo. At that point, Saipem said it expected full commissioning and start up “within 2022”.

PTT LNG awarded the work to Saipem and CTCI in mid-2018, valuing the project at $925 million. Saipem took the lead in the plan with a 55% stake. Initially, Saipem said Nong Fab would be able to receive 9mn tpy of LNG.

In addition to the new Nong Fab plant, PTT LNG also operates the Map Ta Phut import terminal. In fact, PTT has rebranded Nong Fab as Map Ta Phut Terminal 2.

PTT signed an agreement with Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) in February 2022 on the new LNG terminal.

The two companies also said they would find opportunities for additional LNG investments in the south, with a particular eye on the Surat Thani Power Plant.