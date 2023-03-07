Total calls time to FEED at low-carbon Papua LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

Total calls time to FEED at low-carbon Papua LNG

“The Marape-Rosso government places high priority on the delivery of Papua LNG project, we have an improved deal for our people, and improved contribution of our national contractors and work force.”
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
07/03/2023, 9:35 am
The PNG LNG export project in Papua New Guinea.
TotalEnergies will develop the Papua LNG project with four electrical trains and is moving ahead with front-end engineering and design (FEED).

The French company will also sell down a stake in the project to JX Nippon.

New liquefaction under the Papua LNG project will be 4 million tonnes per year. The project will also take another 2mn tpy of capacity at the existing trains of PNG LNG. The new development will be built within the PNG LNG site, at Caution Bay.

ExxonMobil will build and operate the electrical trains. The US company has operated PNG LNG since 2014.

“The integrated FEED entry is a significant step in the development of the Papua LNG project,” said Julien Pouget, senior vice president Asia Pacific for exploration & production and renewables at TotalEnergies.

“This project, strongly supported by the Papua New Guinea State, will contribute to the security of LNG supply, especially for customers in Asia, where LNG can substitute coal for power generation and participate in a substantial reduction of CO2 emissions in the region.”

Using electrical trains will reduce emissions from the new project. In addition, it plans to reinject CO2.

Improved deal

Minister of Petroleum and Energy of Papua New Guinea Kerenga Kua said Papua LNG was a “project of national significance”. The plan will help business confidence and help the economy, the minister said.

“The Marape-Rosso government places high priority on the delivery of Papua LNG project, we have an improved deal for our people, and improved contribution of our national contractors and work force.” Kua went on to encourage the stakeholders “to work diligently to deliver an ‘on time-on budget’ project”.

Total holds a 40.1% stake in Papua LNG, while Exxon has 37.1% and Santos 22.8%. The French company said that it had struck a head of agreement with JX Nippon for the sale of a 2% stake in Papua LNG. JX Nippon is affiliated with Japan’s ENEOS and already holds a 4.7% stake in PNG LNG.

The partners expect to reach a final investment decision (FID) on the plan by the end of 2023 or early 2024. It would then start producing four years later.

At FID, the state of Papua New Guinea has a right to back in for up to 22.5%.

