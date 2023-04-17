First cargo delivered to India’s Dhamra LNG

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / LNG

First cargo delivered to India’s Dhamra LNG

By Andrew Dykes
17/04/2023, 11:30 am
© Supplied by Adani PortsPort at Dhamra, Odisha.
Port at Dhamra, Odisha.

TotalEnergies has confirmed the delivery of the first liquefied natural gas (LNG) cargo to India’s newest terminal, on the country’s east coast.

TotalEnergies (PAR:TTE) confirmed delivery of the Qatari cargo to the terminal, located in the state of Odisha on the east coast of India.

Its arrival means commissioning of the site can continue, with full commercial operations slated to begin at the end of May.

With capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, Dhamra adds more than 10% to India’s total regasification capacity. The supermajor said it would also help increase the share of gas in the country’s energy mix from 8% to 15% by 2030.

The terminal is owned and operated by Adani Total Private Limited (ATPL), a 50-50 joint venture between TotalEnergies and Indian conglomerate Adani Group.

ATPL expects to receive 2.2 million tonnes of LNG during the year ending March 2024, the company chief executive told Reuters earlier this year.

The venture has a 20-year take-or-pay contract at Dhamra to provide regasification services to state-run Indian Oil Corp for 3 million tonnes per year, while gas distributor GAIL India has an arrangement for 1.5 million tonnes.

“We are pleased to have completed the first delivery of LNG to the new Dhamra LNG terminal, developed in partnership with Adani, with a cargo from Qatar,” said Total’s senior VP for LNG Thomas Maurisse.

“India wants to develop the use of natural gas to reduce the carbon intensity of its energy mix by replacing coal, and LNG can therefore meet growing domestic demand. The commissioning of the Dhamra terminal reflects TotalEnergies’ ambition to support India’s energy transition and supply security.”

Many of Total’s co-ventures with the group looked threatened earlier this year after a report by US-based Hindenburg Research alleged Adani had conducted “brazen” fraud, using offshore companies to artificially boost revenues and manipulate stock prices.

The fallout from the report wiped a reported $125bn off the value of the company, though it has denied Hindenburg’s allegations.

While Total said its exposure to the group amounted to some $3.1bn, it said the impact of the findings was “limited”, representing 2.4% of capital employed and only $180 million net operating income in 2022.

However, it put plans for a proposed green hydrogen venture with an Adani subsidiary on ice.

