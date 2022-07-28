Aquaterra wins HPHT riser contract for Azeri Babek well

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Aquaterra wins HPHT riser contract for Azeri Babek well

Aquaterra Energy has been awarded a high-pressure high temperature (HPHT) subsea riser contract for the Babek project on Azerbaijan’s Umid gas field.
By Andrew Dykes
28/07/2022, 5:34 pm
Aquaterra AQC Connector.
The Norwich-based engineering group secured the contract with Umid Babek Operating Company (UBOC), the operator of the project and a unit of State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR).

The Umid-Babek block is located in a deepwater area of the Azerbaijani Caspian Sea, around 46 miles from Baku. Reserves at Babek are estimated at around 400 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and 80 million tonnes of condensate.

Aquaterra Energy will deliver its 15,000 psi subsea riser system, which uses the company’s AQC-SR connector range, as part of UBOC’s drilling program for the BX-01 exploration well at the Babek field.

The contract will see it provide an end-to-end service, as a fully independent riser system and connector OEM, which will be operated via a jack-up MODU, in water depths of 62 metres.

The system’s AQC-SR connectors enable gas tight metal-to-metal seals and a back-up elastomeric seal.

In addition, the ability to pressure test each connection upon make-up provides enhanced environmental reassurance against well bore fluid discharge, the company said.

The award, the value of which was not disclosed, was secured following a competitive tender and consultations.

In a statement, UBOC said the consultation was “second to none” on this project and allowed it to explore options that it would not traditionally examine.

“Together we will be able to reach operational deadlines, whilst also taking environmental considerations into account. The team’s innovative approach has been instrumental in making this project viable and we are very much looking forward to continuing our collaborative relationship,” the company added.

Aquaterra Energy’s engineering teams advised using a jack-up rig instead of a semi-submersible to maximise safety and efficiency, while minimising cost and rig-time. Semi-submersible rigs can suffer more downtime and can take up to 20% additional time to complete the same operation, as opposed to using a jack-up in shallower water depths.

Innovation director Ben Cannell said: “We’re delighted to be working with UBOC on this project and to continue demonstrating our HPHT riser system expertise in locations such as Azerbaijan. We see huge potential here for our team to provide intelligently engineered solutions, whilst also supporting industry decarbonisations efforts.

