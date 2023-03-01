Worker missing after falling into water at ONGC’s Mumbai High

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Worker missing after falling into water at ONGC’s Mumbai High

By Andrew Dykes
01/03/2023, 10:51 am
© Nandu Chitnis CC BY 2.0ONGC platform at Mumbai High in the Arabian Sea
ONGC platform at Mumbai High in the Arabian Sea

Indian police are investigating after an engineer working at ONGC’s Mumbai High platform reportedly fell overboard last week, amid allegations of foul play.

The man, named as 26 year old Enos Varghese from Kerala, was working as a subcontractor for state-backed Oil And Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) at its Bombay High South (BHS) processing platform when he allegedly fell into the water and disappeared on Friday.

Mumbai’s Yellow Gate police were dispatched to the complex around 100 miles off Mumbai earlier this week to begin an investigation, after ONGC filed a missing persons report on Saturday.

Police have not confirmed Mr Varghese’s death nor recovered a body, though said they have conducted interviews with crew aboard the platform and requested footage from the CCTV cameras on board.

In a statement reported by the Indian Express, assistant police commissioner Nitin Mansing Bobade said: “We have been told that on Friday he suddenly fell into the water while working. The people who were present on the rig even threw a safety wheel towards him, but he could not catch hold of it and allegedly drowned.”

However, Mr Varghese’s family alleged that ONGC was “trying to portray the incident as a suicide attempt”, with his father telling the news daily that: “I firmly believe that my son was murdered.”

They cited messages from the man in which he appeared to suggest his life was in danger, potentially from another crew member.

In a statement an ONGC spokesperson said: “An unfortunate incident of a contractual person working on ONGC offshore installation BHS process platform in Mumbai High going overboard, has been reported”.

They said ONGC had immediately mobilised Search and Rescue (SAR) operations using vessels and helicopters, and informed the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC).

“At present, SAR is still going on under the command of MRCC with vessels and choppers of ONGC, Indian Navy and Indian Coast Guard,” the spokesperson added.

ONGC said the company “is deeply aggrieved by the incident and has instituted an internal enquiry”.

In the meantime it said it is “closely monitoring the situation and is in constant touch with the family of Enos Verghese”.

ONGC launched a redevelopment of the Mumbai High complex in summer last year, and recently vowed to invest $2bn in in drilling a record 103 wells across its various Arabian Sea assets over the next two to three years. Three other installations at the field are eyed for decommissioning.

Production from the field is expected to rise to 22.8 million tonnes of oil and 22.1 billion cubic metres of gas for financial 2022-23.

