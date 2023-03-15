Shell completes sale of stakes in Malaysia’s Baram Delta

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Shell completes sale of stakes in Malaysia’s Baram Delta

By Andrew Dykes
15/03/2023, 9:56 am
© Supplied by ShellShell Indian energy company

Shell has completed the sale of a pair of non-operated stakes in Malaysia’s Baram Delta, concluding a process initiated two years ago.

Sarawak Shell Berhad, a local subsidiary of the London-listed supermajor (LON:SHEL), signed a deal to offload offshore production sharing contracts (PSC) in the area to Petroleum Sarawak Exploration & Production (PSEP) last year, after a process first begun in March 2021.

The sale covers non-operated interests of 40% in the Amended 2011 Baram Delta EOR PSC and 50% in the SK 307 PSC, with formal approval having been granted by Malaysian regulators.

The BDO PSC was signed in 2012 and amended in 2016 and 2019, to extend the life and increase the recovery of the Baram Delta, while Shell has held the latter PSC since its signing in 1997.

The remaining interests in both assets are held by operator Petronas.

Under the terms announced in December, the base consideration for the sale is $475 million, with additional payments of up to $50 million to be made between 2023 and 2024 depending on commodity prices.

The transaction has an effective date of January 1, 2023.

Following completion of the sale divestment, Shell still holds 19 PSCs across Malaysia, and said it would retain “a strong presence” in Malaysia’s upstream, gas-to-liquids, downstream and business sectors.

Speaking last year upstream director Zoe Yujnovich said: “Malaysia remains one of our eight core Upstream positions worldwide and we will continue to help power the country’s progress by investing in the oil and gas needed today, as well as in the transition to a low-carbon energy system.”

Conclusion of the deal also marks continued expansion for PSEP, which last month secured a string of PSCs under Malaysia’s 2022 bid round.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts