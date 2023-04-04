Slick spreads from Filipino tanker as ROVs spring into action

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Slick spreads from Filipino tanker as ROVs spring into action

An official with the Filipino maritime regulator said last month that the Princess Empress did not have the right permits for operation.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
04/04/2023, 11:29 am
Efforts are mounting offshore the Philippines to tackle an oil spill, stemming from a products tanker that sank on February 28. Picture shows; Bagging the Princess Empress spill. Philippines. Supplied by Philippines Coast Guard
Efforts are mounting offshore the Philippines to tackle an oil spill, stemming from a products tanker that sank on February 28. Picture shows; Bagging the Princess Empress spill. Philippines. Supplied by Philippines Coast Guard

Efforts are mounting offshore the Philippines to tackle an oil spill, stemming from a products tanker that sank on February 28.

SkyTruth

SkyTruth, a group that tracks environmental disasters by satellite, showed a “long, sinuous oil slick from the sunken tanker Princess Empress on April 2”. The image came from the Sentinel-2 satellite.

“The sharp curves in the slick suggest this area has very complex currents. But we still see no indication that oil from this incident has travelled very far from the source,” SkyTruth said.

The Philippines Coast Guard reported today that the Pacific Valkyrie, equipped with a remotely operated underway vehicle (ROV), had arrived at the site.

Princess Empress crisis meeting

The US Navy Supervisor of Salvage and Diving contracted the Tidewater anchor handling tug supply vessel (AHTSV). The vessel will carry out DPV surveys and 3D mapping of the Princess Empress, the coast guard said.

The Pacific Valkyrie will also take steps to tackle the spilled oil, using its ROV.

A Japanese ROV, the Hakuyo, has also began a “bagging operation” in an attempt to contain the leak from the product tanker. The Shin Nichi Maru repair vessel is also on site.

The Princess Empress was reportedly carrying around 800,000 tonnes of heavy fuel oil when the vessel sank. It is in around 400 metres of water.

Princess Empress response

The exact reason for the vessel going down is not clear, although it was in rough weather conditions when the captain ordered his crew to abandon ship.

Permit problems

There have been some concerns about the insurance on the vessel. However, the International Oil Pollution Compensation Funds (IOPC) Funds and the P&I Club have given assurances that they would cover shortfalls.

An official with the Filipino maritime regulator said last month that the Princess Empress did not have the right permits for operation.

