Jadestone announces largest-ever capex programme for 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / Offshore

Jadestone announces largest-ever capex programme for 2023

By Andrew Dykes
13/04/2023, 3:30 pm
© Supplied by Jadestone Energyoil spill Montara FPSO
The Montara Venture FPSO at the Jadestone-operated Montara field offshore Australia

Jadestone Energy has announced an investment programme worth up to $140 million for 2023 as it looks to first gas from its Akatara venture next year.

In an operational update on Thursday the AIM-listed E&P (AIM:JSE) said production for the first quarter of the year had averaged averaged just over 10,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd).

The volumes reflect diminished output from the company’s Montara Venture FPSO, offshore Australia, which resumed production last month after a leak forced its shutdown in August last year.

Looking to the rest of the year, President and CEO commented Paul Blakeley said production for the remaining nine months is expected to average 13,500-17,000 boepd as routine operations at the vessel resume, and accounting for the firm’s share of production from a newly acquired stake in Thailand’s Sinphuhorm gas field.

“The midpoint of guidance represents 33% growth over 2022 and 22% over 2021, the latter being the most recent year of full Montara production,” Mr Blakeley added, with a roughly 85/15% split between oil/liquids and natural gas.

“The Malaysia infill well campaign in the second half of 2023, and the addition of Akatara production commencing during the first half of next year, should add a further 5,000 boepd which, when compared to the 2023 mid-point, represents another 33% increase,” he said.

As at 31 December 2022, the company had proved plus probable oil reserves of 64.8 million boe, a 45% increase compared with year-end-2021 and a near six-fold replacement of production in the year.

The company said it was also exploring other growth opportunities via a “pipeline of M&A opportunities”.

Capital expenditure guidance for 2023 is expected to total between $110-140 million, the “largest investment programme in the company’s history,” the update added.

Roughly three-fifths will be allocated to the Akatara gas development project off Indonesia, in which the firm holds a 90% controlling stake.

Jadestone said the project is “progressing well and remains on budget and schedule” to deliver first gas in the first half of 2024.

Once online plateau production is due to reach approximately 6,100 boepd, based on an estimated gas production rate of 18.8 million cubic feet per day of gas (gross), plus associated condensate and LPG, for a duration of seven years.

A further 15% of its 2023 budget will be spent on the PM323 infill drilling campaign offshore Malaysia.

Jadestone intends to publish its full-year results for 2022 on 25 April.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts