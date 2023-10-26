Oil refiners struggle for financing as banks shun fossil fuels

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Refining

Oil refiners struggle for financing as banks shun fossil fuels

By Bloomberg
26/10/2023, 7:41 am
© Eric Taylor/BloombergThe Caltex Australia Ltd. Lytton refinery is silhouetted against a sunset in Brisbane, Australia, on Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2010.
Oil refiners are finding it harder to secure funding for projects as more banks shy away from fossil-fuel financing, with plant owners now pressed to show their businesses have cleaner-energy goals, executives said.

While the business is still profitable, getting financing is increasingly challenging, according to Alwyn Bowden, chief executive officer of Malaysia’s Pengerang Energy Complex. From the point of view of many lenders, “if you have the word ‘refinery’ anywhere in your title, you’re not going to get finance,” Bowden told the Asian Downstream Summit in Singapore.

With the threat from climate change growing and the world trying to move toward net-zero emissions goals, Bowden’s comments highlight a growing struggle for the industry. Despite worldwide crude demand hitting an all-time high this year, lenders are more wary of offering funding. That’s left the global refining system stretched, raising the risk of bottlenecks and volatile prices.

The apparent mismatch between sustained hydrocarbon demand but a reluctance to invest in capacity, or keep plants open, has spurred global tensions in recent years. When fuel costs spiked last year, Saudi Arabia’s top oil official laid the blame on a refining crunch, not any shortage of crude.

Now plant owners will need to show that their business is in the process of transitioning to net-zero emissions goals, Bowden added on Wednesday. For its upcoming refinery, that push includes plans to use the plant’s waste products as fuel, as well as electrifying some operations, he said.

Indonesia’s state-owned PT Pertamina has been able to attain financing, according to Maria Katryn, senior financing manager at PT Kilang Pertamina. The company has environmental projects, but has yet to fully curb emissions, she said.

Banks have placed more restrictions on financing oil and gas, with the expectation that the world will soon need less of them, said Roger Charles, executive director of sustainability at DBS Bank Ltd. A realistic narrative for energy-transition plans is key to accessing financing, he added.

But even then, pitching sustainable businesses comes with its own pitfalls.

“There are a lot of examples of green-washing where people — due to various pressures — get forced to commit to something which they cannot,” said Mayank Vishnoi, chief financial officer of ChemOne Group.

