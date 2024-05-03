Glencore Group nears deal for Shell’s Singapore oil refinery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / Refining

Glencore Group nears deal for Shell’s Singapore oil refinery

By Bloomberg
03/05/2024, 4:09 pm
© Bloombergshell ccs
Signage for Shell Pc at the company's booth during the Gastech Exhibition & Conference in Singapore, on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Photographer: Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

A group including commodity trader Glencore Plc and Indonesian chemicals business PT Chandra Asri Pacific is in advanced talks to buy Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) assets in Singapore in a deal that could be worth about $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The parties are working on the details of a transaction that could be announced as soon as the coming weeks, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the process is private. Shell’s Singapore assets include a refinery capable of processing 237,000 barrels of oil a day, a facility on Jurong Island that produces monoethylene glycol and an ethylene plant on Pulau Bukom.

After a spell of bumper returns, top commodity traders have been snapping up refinery assets that allow them to profit from the margins that can be captured turning crude oil into consumable fuels. Some refineries also offer more trading leverage than others, with Shell’s Bukom plant sitting at the center of a hub of global maritime trade.

Under the terms of the potential deal being discussed, Chanda Asri would become the operator and majority owner of the assets, while Glencore would hold a non-operating minority stake, one of the people said. Other bidders remain interested in the assets and there’s no certainty the discussions will result in a deal, the people said.

Representatives for Chandra Asri and Glencore declined to comment. A representative for Shell declined to comment beyond previous statements that its priority focus is on a divestment of the Bukom and Jurong assets following a strategic review. Singapore remains an important trading and marketing hub in the region, according to the spokesperson.

Read More: Shell Maintains Pace of Buybacks as Profit Beats Estimates

Shell started a review of its energy and chemicals assets on Bukom and Jurong islands last year. The company’s Bukom facility is “by far the weakest integrated refinery-petrochemical site” in its portfolio, Wood Mackenzie analysts wrote in a September report.

Recommended for you

Tags