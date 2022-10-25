COSL makes major Middle East move

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

COSL makes major Middle East move

China Oilfield Services Ltd (COSL) has won a number of drilling contracts from one company in the Middle East worth 14 billion yuan ($1.92bn).
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
25/10/2022, 9:01 am
The Chinese company did not name the contracting party. It described it as a “first-class international oil company”.

The deal marks deeper co-operation between COSL and IOCs, it said, demonstrating that its worth is fully recognised.

COSL plans to increase its capacity in the region. It aims to provide integrated services in the Arabian Gulf, it said. This will take the shape of increased capability in its offshore drilling fleet, while increasing its ability to meet customer need.

The Chinese company works in the region via its COSL Middle East subsidiary, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Damman and Missan, in Iraq. The company has said it can provide a number of services, including offshore drilling and workovers.

In the first half of the year, COSL struck long-term drilling contracts in Saudi Arabia, it said in September. It also won another deal for 32 wells in Iraq.

The company reported profits were up 37.1% in the first half. It has 57 drilling rigs, including 44 jack-ups and 13 semi-submersibles.

