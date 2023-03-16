Thailand rushes Navy to prevent oil spill from damaged vessel

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Thailand rushes Navy to prevent oil spill from damaged vessel

By Bloomberg
16/03/2023, 7:06 am
© Sirachai ArunrugstRAYONG, THAILAND - JANUARY 30: Oily bubbles are seen on the beach at sunset on January 30, 2022 in Rayong, Thailand. Thailand's Pollution Control Department said 180,000-200,000 liters of crude oil from a pipeline spill south of the city of Rayong is expected to wash up on beaches in the Khao Laem YaMu Koh Samet Marine National Park.
RAYONG, THAILAND - JANUARY 30: Oily bubbles are seen on the beach at sunset on January 30, 2022 in Rayong, Thailand. Thailand's Pollution Control Department said 180,000-200,000 liters of crude oil from a pipeline spill south of the city of Rayong is expected to wash up on beaches in the Khao Laem YaMu Koh Samet Marine National Park.

Thailand ordered its navy to join efforts to rescue an oil storage vessel operated by a unit of Chevron that was damaged earlier this week during a routine maintenance in the Gulf of Thailand.

The navy will focus on helping the crew in plugging a leak that’s led to water seeping into the hull of the ship, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri in a statement Thursday. They will also take steps to prevent oil spill as the crude carrier is carrying 400,000 barrels of crude oil.

Sea water seeped into FSO Bechamas 2 on Tuesday following the explosion of a machine during routine maintenance.

One crew member was killed in the explosion, while the remaining 28 members are safe and the ship was in a steady condition, according to Anucha.

The vessel is stationed now at 129 miles from Sattahip naval base in eastern Chonburi province. The navy will assist in recovering the body of the dead crew member and has readied action plans in the event of an oil spill, Anucha said, adding there was so far no report of crude oil leakage.

It follows a separate incident in January in which an underwater hose used to load tankers ruptured at a facility operated by Star Petroleum Refining Company (SPRC), spilling thousands of litres of oil into the Gulf.

