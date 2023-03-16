Thailand rushes Navy to prevent oil spill from damaged vessel

Thailand ordered its navy to join efforts to rescue an oil storage vessel operated by a unit of Chevron that was damaged earlier this week during a routine maintenance in the Gulf of Thailand.

The navy will focus on helping the crew in plugging a leak that’s led to water seeping into the hull of the ship, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri in a statement Thursday. They will also take steps to prevent oil spill as the crude carrier is carrying 400,000 barrels of crude oil.

Sea water seeped into FSO Bechamas 2 on Tuesday following the explosion of a machine during routine maintenance.

One crew member was killed in the explosion, while the remaining 28 members are safe and the ship was in a steady condition, according to Anucha.

The vessel is stationed now at 129 miles from Sattahip naval base in eastern Chonburi province. The navy will assist in recovering the body of the dead crew member and has readied action plans in the event of an oil spill, Anucha said, adding there was so far no report of crude oil leakage.

It follows a separate incident in January in which an underwater hose used to load tankers ruptured at a facility operated by Star Petroleum Refining Company (SPRC), spilling thousands of litres of oil into the Gulf.