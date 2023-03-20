Chevron suspends production following Benchamas accident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Chevron suspends production following Benchamas accident

Officials have recovered the body of the crew member and will return him to his family.
By Tom Young
20/03/2023, 4:46 pm
© Supplied by Shutterstockwood chevron
Chevron

Chevron has suspended production at its Benchamas oilfield following a fatal accident on its Benchamas 2 FSO, in the Gulf of Thailand on March 13.

A seal malfunction in the vessel caused it to start taking water onboard. This led to the death of a contractor who was performing maintenance work at the time.

Chevron contracted MISC Offshore Floating Terminals, a subsidiary of Malaysia’s Petronas, to operate the FSO in 2016.

“Production at the Benchamas field was suspended immediately after the incident and remains offline,” said a joint statement from MISC and Chevron. “We extend our deepest condolences to our colleague’s family, friends, and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Officials have recovered the body of the crew member and will return him to his family.

Co-operation

The Thai government and Royal Navy of Thailand are working with both firms to help pump water from the vessel and to monitor any potential oil leaks from the stored crude.

The authorities have not yet detected such leaks. The vessel has a total storage capacity of 650,000 barrels. Chevron did not reveal in its statement how much crude was onboard the vessel at the time of the incident.

MISC converted an Aframax tanker to become the FSO facility in 2017. Shipmaker Hyundai Heavy Industries originally built the tanker in 1999.

Suspending operations

The Benchamas field is a conventional field located in Block B8/32, approximately 210 km offshore mainland Thailand.

The suspension of operations will halt the production of approximately 13,000 barrels per day of crude oil and 45 million cubic feet of natural gas, the Thai Department of Mineral Fuels said in a statement.

“But it will not affect energy security in the country as a whole,” the statement continued.

