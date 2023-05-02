Burning oil tanker off Malaysia rings shadow-fleet alarm bells

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Burning oil tanker off Malaysia rings shadow-fleet alarm bells

By Bloomberg
02/05/2023, 11:25 am
© Supplied by MALAYSIA MARITIME ENAframax tanker Pablo on fire off Malaysia.
Aframax tanker Pablo on fire off Malaysia.

Three crew members are missing from a Gabon-registered tanker that caught fire on Monday in the South China Sea, a Malaysian maritime enforcement agency official said on Tuesday.

The Pablo, an Aframax-class crude oil tanker whose insurers are unknown, was traveling from China and was empty, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. The ship is designed to hold about 700,000 barrels of oil when full.

A vast shadow fleet of aging tankers has been enlisted to carry sanctioned oil across the globe, raising questions about safety and insurance standards.

The Pablo was built in 1997, meaning it’s far beyond the age at which most tankers are sold as scrap. It was observed in Iranian waters in 2022, said shipping sources who didn’t want to be named as they’re not authorized to speak to media.

The Maritime & Port Authority of Singapore confirmed in a statement that 25 out of 28 crew members on the Pablo had been rescued by passing vessels about 40 nautical miles from Pulau Tinggi, an island off Malaysia’s southeastern coast.

There was still some smoke coming from the Pablo, Syahrul Hisham Azli Putera bin Hamzah, a sub-lieutenant in the Johor division of the Malaysian maritime agency, told Bloomberg on Tuesday afternoon. Three crew members were still missing and there was no oil spilled, he said.

Much of the world’s maritime trade passes through the South China Sea, making it a particularly vulnerable region for any shadow fleet accidents. A supertanker sanctioned by the US Treasury ran aground in Indonesian waters last year.

