Petrofac wins O&M contract extension for FPSO

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Petrofac wins O&M contract extension for FPSO

Valeura is carrying out refurbishment work on the FPSO, worth $9mn. This is intended to ensure ongoing reliability and extend its class certification.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
02/06/2023, 7:36 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© SYSTEMThe Jasmine FPSO, off Thailand, where Petrofac has extended the O&M contract
The FPSO on the Jasmine field, offshore Thailand. Source: Petrofac

Petrofac has extended a contract for operations and maintenance (O&M) on the Jasmine field, offshore Thailand.

The company has been working on the FPSO since 2011. The contract now runs until the end of 2028.

Operator Valeura Energy said it had extended its charter of the FPSO in addition to the O&M contract.

Valeura CEO and president Sean Guest said the deals “further illustrate the potential to continue deriving value from the Jasmine oil field”. Jasmine has produced 90 million barrels, as of May this year, “greatly exceeding the expectations set at its original development sanction in 2004 of approximately 7 million barrels”.

Valeura is carrying out refurbishment work on the FPSO, worth $9mn. This is intended to ensure ongoing reliability and extend its class certification.

Guest noted that maintenance was a “key aspect to ensuring the ongoing safe delivery of value. These contract extensions pave the way for Valeura to pursue further field extensions and infill drilling in the years to come as we continually seek to extend the economic life of the asset.”

Petrofac originally won work on the FPF-003 FPSO from Mubadala Energy.

Nick Shorten, chief operating officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions, welcomed the contract extension.

“Throughout our time as Service Operator, our teams have helped maximise the value and oil recovery from the Jasmine field and celebrated 12 years without a lost time incident and over 500 liftings of oil to export tankers without an environmental incident,” he said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts