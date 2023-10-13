Singapore charges execs of collapsed Swiber with misleading market

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Asia / Rigs & Vessels

Singapore charges execs of collapsed Swiber with misleading market

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
13/10/2023, 2:56 pm
Singapore has charged eight former directors of service company Swiber, alleging the company made false statements about contract wins.

The Singapore Police and Monetary Authority of Singapore carried out a joint investigation into the company’s conduct, over a number of years. Today, they announced charges.

The major point flagged by the charges concern a contract win from late 2014. Swiber at the time said it had won a $710 million contract in West Africa.

However, at that time, Swiber Offshore Construction had only a letter of intent (LoI). This was worth only $2mn.

The police charged five directors with approving false statements and non-disclosure, according to the Straits Times. The five include Swiber found and executive chairman Raymond Kim Goh, CEO Francis Wong Chin Sing and CFO Leonard Tay Gim Sin. The authorities charged the other three directors with neglect.

Yeo Chee Neng, who served as a non-executive director – and CEO for around three months in 2016, was also charged with insider trading. Channel News Asia reported the executive had told his wife to sell Swiber bonds and shares when the company was struggling.

Swiber went into liquidation in November 2022 and was delisted in June 2023.

Project problems

The West Africa contract was alleged to be with RoyalGate Energy, for work in Equatorial Guinea. The African independent had a plan to develop the Gardenia discovery. However, the plan failed to make progress.

The Singapore Exchange flagged up concerns on the project in 2016. The exchange noted Swiber’s announcement may have failed to include required facts.

Swiber said RoyalGate’s delays in appraisal drilling had an impact on its construction work. However, the SGX noted the company had not informed shareholders of this for two years.

Swiber also failed to update the market that it had lost a contract for Brunei Shell Petroleum’s Champion waterflood project.

