Wood to oversee first phase of Northern Endeavour decom work

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Wood to oversee first phase of Northern Endeavour decom work

The Australian Government has awarded Wood the role of Owner’s Team, which will see it assume responsibility for the first phase of decommissioning at the Northern Endeavour vessel.
By Andrew Dykes
05/07/2022, 12:46 pm
© Supplied by Australian governmenaustralia decommissioning
Removal of the Northern Endeavour is one of the large upcoming awards for Australia. .

The Australian Government has awarded Wood the role of Owner’s Team, which will see it assume responsibility for the first phase of decommissioning at the Northern Endeavour vessel.

The Northern Endeavour is a 274-metre long floating production storage and offtake (FPSO) facility moored between the Laminaria and Corallina oil fields about 340 miles northwest of Darwin in the Timor Sea.

No longer producing oil, it was owned by Woodside until 2016, when the facility and associated fields were sold to minor player Northern Oil & Gas Australia (NOGA).

The vessel was shut down by safety regulators in 2019 over concerns that severe corrosion could lead to fatalities, while NOGA collapsed into administration shortly after.

The site has since been managed by the federal government, which later imposed a per-barrel levy on all Australian oil and gas producers to cover the costs of remediating the facilities.

Working on behalf of the Australian government, the new contract will see Wood work with the Department of Industry, Science, Energy & Resources (DISER) and contractors to oversee the first phase of the decommissioning scope.

The value of the contract was not disclosed.

This is the first time the government has selected a partner in this type of contract and will be key to building momentum in the country’s growing decommissioning market, Wood said.

In April contractor Petrofac was awarded a A$325 million ($236 million) contract to handle decommissioning and disconnection of the FPSO from its subsea equipment, and temporary suspension of the wells.

Disconnection of the FPSO is expected to occur over approximately 18 months, with a further two phases of work planned to follow.

Wood’s president of operations for Asia-Pacific Ralph Ellis added: “The responsible decommissioning of the Northern Endeavour FPSO is of great national interest, with safety, cost, and sustainability in sharp focus throughout.

“We are proud to have been selected by the Australian government to represent their interests in the first phase of the field’s decommissioning journey. As Owner’s Team, we will leverage our unrivalled offshore decommissioning expertise garnered in mature basins across the world to support the successful delivery of this critical scope of work.

“We look forward to working closely with both DISER and the lead contractor on this important project.”

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts