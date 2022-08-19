Well Services Group acquires Eftech in Australian expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Well Services Group acquires Eftech in Australian expansion

Well Services Group (WSG) has expanded into the Australian market with the acquisition of pre-commissioning, maintenance and shutdown business, Eftech International.
By Andrew Dykes
19/08/2022, 1:10 pm
© Supplied by WSG(L-R) Andrew Burrell, WSG's CEO of process, pipeline and industrial Services, and Eftech International managing director Andy Manning.
Well Services Group (WSG) has expanded into the Australian market with the acquisition of pre-commissioning, maintenance and shutdown business, Eftech International.

Formed and headquartered in the Netherlands in 2005, privately held process, pipeline and industrial services specialist WSG has grown to become a major provider within the UK and European refinery and LNG terminal services sector.

WSG now has bases in Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE and North America, and has added commissioning, valve services, specialist NDT, inspection, and well intervention to its range of services.

The group says the acquisition of Eftech, for an undisclosed sum, will act as a “springboard” to extend its operations in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific LNG, oil, gas and refinery hubs.

Eftech International is headquartered in Perth, and has several operational bases including Darwin, Adelaide, the Cooper Basin and locations throughout the east coast, where it serves the upstream, LNG, mining, and renewables sectors.

Eftech managing director Andy Manning will continue to run the new entity and has plans to expand its workforce of some 150, and to establish other “strategic bases” near key Australian clients.

WSG chief executive of process, pipeline and industrial services, Andrew Burrell noted: “With a 17-year track record of working with the major oil, gas and refinery operators and Tier 1 contractors in the UK and continental Europe, we are confident we have a lot to offer those industries in Australia.

“We are already starting to benefit from increased customer confidence in our growth strategy and an uptick in activity in the LNG and offshore sector since acquiring Eftech.”

Mr Manning added that the reputation and financial backing of WSG can help propel growth for Eftech, particularly as Australia looks to further investment in LNG and other infrastructure.

He said: “WSG has an excellent heritage in oil and gas and industrial services and also places a huge emphasis on developing new technologies, some of which could be a game changers in the Australian market, and we will look to make the most of this as we extend our presence in-country.”

The acquisition does not include Eftech International Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian-based business founded by Dato’ Mahathir Samat, which will continue to trade separately from the Australian unit.

