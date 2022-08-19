Well Services Group acquires Eftech in Australian expansion

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Well Services Group (WSG) has expanded into the Australian market with the acquisition of pre-commissioning, maintenance and shutdown business, Eftech International.

Formed and headquartered in the Netherlands in 2005, privately held process, pipeline and industrial services specialist WSG has grown to become a major provider within the UK and European refinery and LNG terminal services sector.

WSG now has bases in Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, UAE and North America, and has added commissioning, valve services, specialist NDT, inspection, and well intervention to its range of services.

The group says the acquisition of Eftech, for an undisclosed sum, will act as a “springboard” to extend its operations in Australia and the wider Asia-Pacific LNG, oil, gas and refinery hubs.

Eftech International is headquartered in Perth, and has several operational bases including Darwin, Adelaide, the Cooper Basin and locations throughout the east coast, where it serves the upstream, LNG, mining, and renewables sectors.

Eftech managing director Andy Manning will continue to run the new entity and has plans to expand its workforce of some 150, and to establish other “strategic bases” near key Australian clients.

WSG chief executive of process, pipeline and industrial services, Andrew Burrell noted: “With a 17-year track record of working with the major oil, gas and refinery operators and Tier 1 contractors in the UK and continental Europe, we are confident we have a lot to offer those industries in Australia.

“We are already starting to benefit from increased customer confidence in our growth strategy and an uptick in activity in the LNG and offshore sector since acquiring Eftech.”

Mr Manning added that the reputation and financial backing of WSG can help propel growth for Eftech, particularly as Australia looks to further investment in LNG and other infrastructure.

He said: “WSG has an excellent heritage in oil and gas and industrial services and also places a huge emphasis on developing new technologies, some of which could be a game changers in the Australian market, and we will look to make the most of this as we extend our presence in-country.”

The acquisition does not include Eftech International Sdn Bhd, a Malaysian-based business founded by Dato’ Mahathir Samat, which will continue to trade separately from the Australian unit.