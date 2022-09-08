Australia’s first climate law since 2011 seals green comeback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Australia’s first climate law since 2011 seals green comeback

Australia passed its first major climate legislation in more than a decade to set legally-binding targets to deepen emissions curbs, sealing the key polluter’s return as a force in global action on planetary warming.
By Bloomberg
08/09/2022, 4:49 pm
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s Climate Change Bill, which legislates a 43% cut to carbon dioxide emissions from 2005 levels by 2030, finally passed the Australian Senate on Thursday, though only after his government accepted it’ll need to continue to accelerate the scale of its ambition.

The target to cut emissions brings Australia closer into line with allies including Canada, South Korea and Japan, but leaves the country — for years an outcast on climate policy among developed nations — lagging behind the US, European Union and the UK.

Under the legislation, which cleared the Senate by 37 votes to 30, Australia will have mandated climate targets for the first time in its history and Energy and Climate Minister Chris Bowen will need to provide an annual statement to parliament on the government’s progress on emissions. Still, much of the detail on exactly how Australia will reduce carbon pollution will come through future legislation.

That’s a contrast with nations like the US, which set out clear details — and specific funding — on how it plans to achieve climate targets in President Joe Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, passed last month.

Pro-climate action minor parties, independent lawmakers and activists including billionaire technology tycoon Mike Cannon-Brookes have all pressed Albanese’s Labor government to go further on plans to curb emissions and questioned his administration’s continued support for fossil fuels, including a decision to oppose an amendment calling for a ban on new coal and gas developments.

“The law should serve as a springboard for more action, it needs to be backed up by credible climate action across every sector of the economy,” Amanda McKenzie, chief executive officer of the Climate Council, an advocacy group, said in a statement. “The 2020s are the make or break decade for keeping global warming to survivable limits.”

Nonetheless, acceptance of the bill is a victory for Albanese who won office in a May national election in May in part because of pledges to step up action on climate change. His Labor government has said it will take further action to lower emissions, including strengthening a system to cut corporate emissions.

The climate legislation will return to the House of Representatives where it is expected to pass quickly due to the Labor government’s majority.

Australia has long been regarded as a global laggard on climate action, in part because of its desire to protect its status as a key fossil fuels producer. The nation is the world’s largest exporter of metallurgical coal, the second largest thermal coal shipper and a key supplier of natural gas.

A law instituting a price on carbon emissions was passed in 2011 under then-Prime Minister Julia Gillard, however it was repealed two years later by the center-right Liberal National Coalition, which had campaigned against the measure and won an election in 2013.

