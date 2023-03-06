Valaris rig heads to New Zealand for Beach

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Valaris rig heads to New Zealand for Beach

Ed Reed By Ed Reed
06/03/2023, 3:48 pm
Photo of Ed Reed
Beach Energy news
Operations in the Cooper Basin

Valaris will provide a heavy duty jack-up to Beach Energy for work offshore New Zealand, the driller has announced.

It will deliver the Valaris 107, it said, under a contract worth $26 million. The 70-day award will start in the third quarter of 2023.

Beach is working in the Taranaki Basin, where it intends to press ahead with phase 2 of the Kupe field development. This is in PML 38146.

In its recent results, the operator said it was working on subsurface analysis, planning and regulatory work for the Kupe South 9 development well.

Beach is the operator of the Taranaki Basin licence with a 50% stake. Genesis Energy has 46% and NZOG 4%. Development in the licence would see more gas flowing to the Kupe gas plant.

Beach has said the base case for the well would see the plant returning to capacity production early in 2024. The well will also test upside at the field, it said.

“While we are focussed on delivering energy security through increased gas supply in Australia and New Zealand, we are equally focussed on reducing our emissions, and exploring new energy opportunities across our portfolio,” said CEO Morné Engelbrecht in February.

The company has faced challenges in the past from environmental groups.

Climate Justice Taranaki argued against the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA) granting Beach a marine discharge consent, at hearings in December.

“It is ludicrous that the current EEZ regulations do not allow the consideration of impacts on the climate from proposed activities,” said Urs Signer a member of Climate Justice Taranaki.

Beach has reported that Kupe provides 10-15% of New Zealand’s gas demand and 50% of it LPG demand.

