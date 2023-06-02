Woodside confirms death of worker at Australia’s largest oil and gas project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Woodside confirms death of worker at Australia’s largest oil and gas project

By Andrew Dykes
02/06/2023, 12:47 pm
© Supplied by Woodside EnergyNorth Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project. Western Australia.
North Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project. Western Australia.

An offshore worker has died at the North Rankin Complex (NRC) off Western Australia, operator Woodside confirmed on Friday.

In a statement Woodside (LON:WDS) said an incident occurred at approximately midday Western Australian time at the complex which had resulted in the death of an employee of one of its contractor companies.

The circumstances surrounding the fatality and the name of the employee were not disclosed.

Woodside said the incident occurred during work activity at the NRC, which lies about 85 miles off Dampier on the north west coast.

All other people on board were confirmed as safe.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill said, “This is a very sad day for the extended Woodside family and I offer my deepest sympathy to our colleague’s family, friends and workmates.

“Any loss of life is heartbreaking.

“We are taking all steps to understand the circumstances around this tragic event and are co-operating closely with Western Australian Police and the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Emergency Authority in their ongoing investigations.”

The company added that senior executives were travelling to Karratha and counselling and support services were being made available to employees and contractors.

In a separate statement the chief executive of trade body Australian Petroleum Production & Exploration Association (APPEA), Samantha McCulloch added: “Australia’s oil and gas industry offers its condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of a worker who died today at Woodside Energy’s North Rankin Complex off Western Australia.

“This is a shock and a tragedy for our industry, which prioritizes workplace health and safety. APPEA and its membership offers its sympathies to all those impacted by this loss.”

The NRC consists of two interconnected production platforms – North Rankin A and North Rankin B – and associated subsea infrastructure, including two export trunklines which run between the facility and the onshore Karratha Gas Plant.

It produces dry gas and condensate from the North Rankin, Perseus and Persephone fields.

Part of the larger North West Shelf Venture, the NRC is operated by Woodside on behalf of the venture participants which include BP, Chevron, Japan Australia LNG and Shell.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts