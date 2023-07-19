Woodside reports “extremely difficult” quarter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

Woodside reports “extremely difficult” quarter

In the first quarter, Woodside reported an average portfolio sales price of $85 per boe. In the second quarter, this fell to $63.  
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/07/2023, 10:00 am
The Pluto LNG plant, which would receive production from the Scarborough project. Image courtesy of Woodside Energy
Woodside Energy has seen an “extremely difficult” quarter, with an employee death in early June in addition to lower revenues and lower production.

CEO Meg O’Neill opened her second quarter comments with reference to the contractor who died at the North Rankin complex.

“Western Australian Police and the National Offshore Petroleum Safety and Environmental Management Authority (NOPSEMA) are investigating the incident and Woodside is conducting an internal investigation,” she said.

Production, meanwhile, was down 5% from the first quarter, at 489,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day as a result of planned turnaround and maintenance. Revenue was down at $3.08 billion, off 29% from the first quarter.

In the first quarter, Woodside reported an average portfolio sales price of $85 per boe. In the second quarter, this fell to $63.

O’Neill said the company had seen “strong underlying operational performance”, although undercut by maintenance at the onshore Pluto LNG facility and associated offshore facilities in Western Australia.

While production and pricing was down, Woodside is making progress with new projects. Its Mad Dog Phase 2 project started up in April, increasing production in the US Gulf of Mexico, while also taking final investment decision (FID) at Trion in Mexico. The latter is due to start up in 2028.

Building out

The company also took FID on the Julimar-Brunello Phase 3 project, in Australia. Work at the Scarborough project was 38% completed at the end of the second quarter, Woodside said.

“Fabrication of both the topsides and hull of the floating production unit has ramped up. The accommodation village in Karratha, which will service the Pluto Train 2 construction workforce, is now complete. Pluto Train 2 module fabrication and foundation site works is progressing well,” O’Neill said.

Woodside has pushed back the start of Senegal’s Sangomar project, until the first half of 2024, while costs have also increased.

The CEO said the company had taken the “prudent decision” to carry out remedial work on the Sangomar FPSO at the yard in Singapore.

“This minimises the impact to the project schedule as it is safer, more efficient and more cost effective than undertaking the work offshore Senegal,” she said.

Looking ahead, Woodside expects to reach an FID on its H2OK project, in Oklahoma, this year. The hydrogen facility would produce 60 tonnes per day of hydrogen, with around 200 MW of grid power as an input.

