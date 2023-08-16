LNG strike risks drag on in Australia as new talks eyed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

LNG strike risks drag on in Australia as new talks eyed

By Blooomberg
16/08/2023, 7:21 am
© Supplied by Woodside EnergyNorth Rankin Complex, North West Shelf Project. Western Australia.
Woodside Energy Group and officials representing workers at some of its liquefied natural gas facilities are likely to hold more talks next week after failing to reach agreement on issues that could trigger strikes and disrupt global exports.

Discussions on Tuesday over demands around pay and other conditions by staff at the North West Shelf LNG operations in Western Australia failed to reach any consensus, the Offshore Alliance, which includes two key labor unions, said in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

“Woodside are well off the pace on key bargaining issues including job security and remuneration,” the alliance said. The producer’s “actions and bargaining position at yesterday’s meeting will determine the destiny of our bargaining campaign.”

The sides intend to hold new talks next Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the matter who asked not to be named as the details are private. Union officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on a date for fresh discussions.

“We continue to engage actively and constructively in the bargaining process,” Woodside said Wednesday in a statement, without specifying any date for further negotiations. “Positive progress is being made and the parties have reached an in-principle agreement on a number of issues that are key to the workforce.”

Woodside’s shares fell as much as 1.4% in Sydney trading, trimming an advance this year to about 8%.

About 150 Woodside workers voted for potential action that would include stoppages of between 30 minutes and four hours, and actions such as refusing to unload cargo other than food, water or medical supplies. They would also stop restarting process gas compressors or generators, and wouldn’t facilitate helicopter landings.

Workers at Chevron’s Gorgon and Wheatstone downstream facilities must complete a separate vote on action by Aug. 24, while Australia’s Fair Work Commission on Monday authorized union officials to ballot members at the Wheatstone offshore platform. Votes need to be completed no later than 10 days after a ballot order is made.

Industrial action must start within 30 days of a completed ballot, unless the commission grants a request for an extension. A union needs to give seven days’ notice before that industrial action begins.

Benchmark European natural gas futures closed 13% higher Tuesday as traders weigh the prospect of disruptions against weak demand and high storage levels in the region.

Outages at the Woodside operation and at Chevron sites, where workers are also considering industrial action, could put about 10% of global LNG supply in jeopardy, according to Goldman Sachs Group.

While Europe rarely buys Australian LNG, it would need to compete with other countries in Asia for replacement shipments. The Dutch benchmark is still more than 80% below the records reached last year in the wake of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Chevron will delay plans to sell some spot market cargoes from its Gorgon operation as a result of the strike risks, people familiar with the details said Tuesday. The producer declined to comment on the sales, and on details on any planned talks with union leaders.

