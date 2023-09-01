Chevron LNG workers reject pay offer, opening way for talks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Chevron LNG workers reject pay offer, opening way for talks

By Bloomberg
01/09/2023, 7:10 am
Industry news
Employees at two Chevron liquefied natural gas facilities in Australia voted down the company’s pay package proposal, according to a union body, opening the way for a resumption of talks in the standoff that threatens global supply.

Almost all of the 461 workers at the Gorgon and Wheatstone downstream plants rejected the so-called enterprise agreement, after a similar proposal was defeated at the Wheatstone platform last month, the Offshore Alliance said on Facebook.

Unions had refused to meet with Chevron until after the ballot, according to people with knowledge of the matter, hampering a resolution before potential strike action next week.

A Chevron spokesman confirmed that workers voted against the proposed agreements and said it was “part of the bargaining process and an important step which enabled employees to share their views.”

The threat of worker action in Western Australia has roiled global natural gas markets that are still edgy after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year saw supply curbed and prices soar to unprecedented heights. The two facilities operated by Chevron made up roughly 7% of global LNG supply last year.

 

Unions on Monday gave seven working days’ notice of industrial action at the multibillion-dollar facilities. The actions will start at 6 a.m. local time on Sept. 7, the Offshore Alliance said Friday.

Gorgon’s shareholders include Exxon Mobil Corp. and Shell Plc with a quarter each, while Wheatstone’s investors include Kuwait Foreign Petroleum Exploration Co. and Woodside Energy Ltd. with about 13% each.

