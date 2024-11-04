AI breakthrough could save £10bn in North Sea decom costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Australasia

AI breakthrough could save £10bn in North Sea decom costs

By Mathew Perry
04/11/2024, 12:01 am
© Supplied by Rahd AI/True North(L-R) Jake Stride, CEO of Rahd AI, Stuart Macleod, Managing Partner at Ventex, Rob Aitken, CFO at Ventex and Steve Gray, Managing Partner at Ventex.
A breakthrough artificial intelligence (AI) project could save taxpayers and the offshore industry billions of pounds in oil and gas decommissioning costs.

Australian-headquartered technology firm Rahd AI has transformed data from over 15,000 wells into a platform it said will drive down costs and increase tax receipts.

The firm built the platform using “the biggest dataset of its kind ever compiled”, mapping key characteristics of oil and gas fields, basins, wells, infrastructure and rigs.

Rahd AI is now working with six of the world’s largest energy companies, including Equinor and TotalEnergies, on a rapid implementation programme.

taqa brae © Supplied by TAQA
Removal of the Brae Bravo topsides.

The Perth-headquartered firm, a portfolio company of Aberdeen’s Ventex, said the programme could cut up to 35% from the UK decommissioning bill.

Rahd AI chief executive Jake Stride said the technology is “game-changing” for the decommissioning sector.

“We expect that Rahd AI will become the industry benchmark for decommissioning,” he said.

“Operators and governments are collaborating to contribute insights and recommendations to the platform, which is then anonymised and securely shared.

© Image: Rahd AI/True North
Rahd AI CEO Jake Stride in Aberdeen.

“By working together to create these insights, we can provide pathways to lower decommissioning costs across our vast data repository.”

Successful Australian pilot

A pilot of the technology involving the Centre for Offshore Decommissioning Australia (CODA) demonstrated it can achieve as much as a 10% cost saving.

CODA chief executive Francis Norman said using the Rahd AI platform, the organisation achieved an 85% reduction in time spent on data recovery.

© Supplied by Shutterstock
Offshore oil and gas operations in Australia

“Our work allows for significant potential cost saving on multi-asset campaigns, and with this technology, we have a clear pathway toward facilitating deeper industry insights and achieving enhanced efficiencies across the industry by better deployment and utilisation of solutions,” Norman said.

Now, Rahd AI is working alongside Aberdeen’s Net Zero Technology Centre to validate the results.

Offshore oil and gas firms Equinor, Harbour Energy, TotalEnergies, Repsol, Petrobras and ConocoPhillips are also taking part.

UK decommissioning bill

The UK government has set a target to reduce North Sea decommissioning costs by 10% by 2026, and 35% by 2035.

Inflation has seen estimates for the total decommissioning spend rise as high as £40bn, with operators expected to spend around £24bn between 2023 and 2032.

With further support from government and industry, Rahd AI believes it can achieve the 35% cost saving by 2027, eight years ahead of targets.

© Supplied by Kishorn Port Limited
The Northern Producer floating production vessel being moved into Kishorn drydocks.

If it achieves this, it could save the UK taxpayer around £8bn because of the way tax relief for operators associated with decommissioning costs is calculated.

Offshore companies themselves could also save a further £2bn, Rahd AI said.

Rahd AI and Ventex

The Australian firm is among a growing portfolio of technology companies involved in climate-focused venture studio Ventex.

Led by managing partners Stuart McLeod and ROVOP founder Steve Gray, the ‘unicorn factory’ is focused on accelerating the UK energy transition.

McLeod said Rahd AI is rapidly expanding its platform, and the more data it can access the more efficient it becomes at planning decommissioning work.

“By sharing data and increasing collaboration, energy operators and governments can reduce their decommissioning liabilities,” McLeod said.

Meanwhile, Gray said the AI-driven platform provides a level of insight that was previously “impossible”.

It comes as the Ventex founders continue their strategy of repurposing technologies and skills in the existing energy supply chain to support the net zero transition.

Earlier this month, Ventex acquired remote survey firm ROVtech Solutions, which specialises in the nuclear industry.

Aberdeen’s HPR ROV is also part of the Ventex portfolio.

 

