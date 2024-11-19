Three60 wins multi-million-pound North Sea decom deal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Decom

Three60 wins multi-million-pound North Sea decom deal

By Erikka Askeland
19/11/2024, 6:59 am
© Supplied by Three60 EnergyThree60 Energy employee
THREE60 Energy to lead first first multi-asset decommissioning scope in the UK. Picture shows; Three60 Energy employees.

Aberdeen-based energy services firm Three60 Energy has won a major decommissioning contact in the North Sea.

The private equity-backed firm was not able to disclose contract details such as value or the name of the North Sea operator who awarded the deal.

Three60 was able to say that the multi-million-pound deal is though to be the UK’s first scope covering several assets.

The firm will provide duty holder services to deliver and support end-to-end decommissioning for multiple assets in the North Sea.

The contract covers both installation and pipeline operator scopes and initially includes three offshore assets with the option to include a further three over the six-year period.

Work will commence immediately and will span a period of six years, with all elements of the project to be delivered by the Aberdeen-based team.

Recently Three60 bought up Aberdeen-based Samphire Subsea, with a cash consideration of £1.9 million, to meet growing demand for work in decommissioning.

Samphire was established in Aberdeen 12 years ago by husband and wife team Paul and Karen Soutar.

Three60 was launched in 2017, backed by Simmons Private Equity. Last year it acquired other firms in the Simmons portfolio, Pryme Group and Flexlife.

THREE60 Energy CEO Walter Thain © Supplied by Three60 Energy
THREE60 Energy CEO Walter Thain.

Last month the group revealed revenues had increased by 24% to over £184 million, while earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) grew by 26% to over £11.6m in 2023.

The firm said its ability to co-ordinate all elements of a decommissioning project under one service provider has proven to be the key differentiator in its target business areas.

Chief executive Walter Thain said: “We are proud to take on this significant multi-platform decommissioning scope, which reflects the growing demand for our fully integrated services.

“We have co-created a specific service offering in conjunction with our customer which combines our unique capabilities to responsibly manage these projects, ensuring that we meet the highest environmental standards while delivering safe, efficient and cost-effective decommissioning.

“Decommissioning is a key enabler of the energy transition within the UK and a huge export opportunity as other basins globally reach late life.”

