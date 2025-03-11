Delayed decommissioning: Stalling UK projects stands to add £4bn to costs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Decom

Delayed decommissioning: Stalling UK projects stands to add £4bn to costs

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
11/03/2025, 1:22 pm
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by DCT Media/Roddie ReiAn auctioneer's gavel over a North Sea rig with pound signs floating around it.
North Sea decommissioning bills are set to hike as projects delay contracts.

Delayed UK decommissioning projects stand to cost the UK an extra £4.25 billion ($5.5bn), according to data from Westwood.

Drilling contractors will see prices inflate in the country as well plug and abandonment (P&A) will account for around half of the £20bn-plus decommissioning bill set to come in the next decade, the analyst firm’s new Atlas Decommissioning module found.

Westwood research director Yvonne Telford said: “As the UK North Sea enters a new phase where decommissioning becomes the dominant industry driver, the supply chain faces significant demand and major financial risk.”

Westwood found that contract awards, especially for rigs, have lagged behind as timing uncertainty is driving financial and operational risks for operators and decommissioning liabilities stack up.

North Sea M&A © Supplied by AJL
Yvonne Telford

As projects slip, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) plans to dish out fines and name and shame operators that fail to meet decommissioning deadlines.

Telford added: “Based on current investment plans, up to 40% of UK fields could cease production before 2030. With the impact of decommissioning tax liabilities on abandonment expenditure, cost-effective P&A must be paramount.”

As delays mount up, strain is created on the UK’s supply chain, which has limited capacity to take on the mountain of work that is on the horizon.

As a result, P&A costs are set to climb to $5.5bn over the next ten years due to higher offshore rig dayrates, Westwood argued.

With continued uncertainty around decommissioning timelines, supply chain firms are looking to overseas markets to secure work, leading to fears assets such as rigs will be in short supply for future offshore wind and carbon capture projects in the North Sea.

This will increase the costs passed on to the UK’s purse strings as the government gives tax relief on decommissioning costs for North Sea operators.

The more things change, the more they stay the same

This was an issue raised by Mark Patterson, co-founder of decommissioning-focused rig operator Well-Safe Solutions, at an Aberdeen event last month.

Patterson argued that the decommissioning sector is still facing many of the same challenges it faced over a decade ago.

Despite an estimated £40bn overall spend on North Sea decommissioning, Patterson expressed scepticism over the short-term opportunities for the UK supply chain.

© Image: Well-Safe Solutions
The Well-Safe Defender in Cromarty Firth.

“10 years ago, I sat and listened to the same stories about decommissioning and all the challenges, and nothing’s really changed,” he said.

Westwood gathered this data using Atlas Decommissioning, a module that models project schedules based on economic factors, such as commodity prices and operating costs.

Dominic Ferry, chief executive of Westwood, added: “By delivering granular insights into decommissioning activity, the module helps operators, service providers, and investors make informed decisions, mitigate financial exposure, and seize emerging opportunities in this evolving landscape.”

