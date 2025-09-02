Spirit Energy releases 61-well decommissioning plan

Spirit Energy has several major decommissioning plans in the works, including a major 61-well programme.

According to data from the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Energy Pathfinder database, the company has three different programmes in the works covering a total of 56 wells spread across the East Irish Sea, Southern North Sea and the Greater Markham Area (GMA).

The first programme covers nine wells, with work starting this year and last until 2027. The other two programmes will take place starting in 2027 and finishing in 2030, and cover 24 wells and 23 wells.

Spirit Energy has another four decommissioning projects in the works, all in the Southern North Sea.

The company is looking to decommission four wells on the York field this year. The assets consist of a platform and a 16” concrete-coated line pipeline back to Easington which was re-routed through Easington to Perenco Dimlington in 2020.

Work to decommission a single well at Seven Seas, which is tied back to West Sole Alpha via the Newsham Control Skid, is set to take place next year and finish in 2027.

Finally, Spirit Energy is looking to decommission one well on its Ceres field, and another well on the Eris field. Both are tied-back to the Neptune platform via the Mercury manifold and tie-in skid. Decommissioning work on the two is set to begin in 2026 and finish in 2030.

In addition, Spirit Energy is looking for contractors to help develop its Morecambe Net Zero project.

A pair of contracts cover transportation and storage systems engineering pre-FEED.

The tender is set to be released on 1 December this year are scheduled to be awarded in the first quarter 2026. The two deals have values of less than £25m.

The Morecambe Net Zero project aims to repurpose the depleted North and South Morecambe gas fields into carbon storage facilities, capable of accommodating up to 1 gigatonne of CO2 over their lifespan.

Perenco Oil & Gas

Perenco Oil & Gas has put out the call for partners for two decommissioning campaigns, both in the Southern North Sea.

One covers the Trent production platform, which calls for plugging and abandoning three of its wellbores. The work will also include flushing pipeline PL253b, which runs from Trent to the Wye Manifold.

Perenco expects the decommissioning work to begin sometime in the fourth quarter of this year to be completed by 2026.

The second project, also due to start in the final quarter of 2025 and be completed next year, is decommissioning the two Tyne pipelines.

Both PL1220 508mm and PL1221 88.9mm run from the bottom of the Tyne riser to the Trent platform.

The decommissioning work will take place in situ with minimal intervention, Perenco added.

TAQA Europa

TAQA Europa put out two tenders for a pair of decommissioning projects, both with values above £25m and both to go out on 31 October.

The first is to remove and dispose of the Harding facilities, which lie approximately 200 miles (320km) northeast of Aberdeen. It consists of a steel jack-up production unit which rests on a gravity base storage tank.

In addition, TAQA is looking to remove the attic oil from the Cormorant Alpha, which is currently operating in late-life capacity ahead of impending removal.