Teesside-based Able UK has secured contracts from Allseas to dismantle and recycle the topsides of TAQA UK’s Cormorant Alpha and Tern platforms.

Allseas will transport the two North Sea structures to the Able Seaton Port (ASP) on Teesside, south of Hartlepool, for dismantling and material recovery from 2027.

Able said it expects to reuse or recycle up to 97% of materials from the two TAQA assets, which together weigh around 47,500 tonnes.

TAQA reached cessation of production at Tern in March last year, and secured regulatory approval for its Cormorant Alpha decommissioning plans in 2022.

The decommissioning progress comes as the Emirati state-owned operator targets an end to UK production by 2027.

Able investing ‘millions’ in Teesside expansion

Able Group chief executive Lance Taylor said the awards represent a major workload for its Teesside facility as the firm continues to expand capacity for large-scale decommissioning projects.

“We continue to invest millions of pounds into extending our capabilities – from building new quays to expanding infrastructure – ensuring we can handle larger and more complex projects in parallel,” Taylor said.

© TAQA

“As a result, we are actively positioning ourselves to deliver more contracts, support more jobs and strengthen Teesside’s role at the centre of the global decommissioning industry.”

Meanwhile, Allseas vice president for projects Matthijs Groenewegen said the contract award marks “another milestone” in the Dutch firm’s collaboration with Able.

“Able’s proven expertise ensures these major topsides are safely and responsibly recycled, reflecting our shared commitment to sustainable North Sea decommissioning operations,” Groenewegen said.

Boost for UK dismantling yard

Able said the Cormorant Alpha and Tern contract will generate “substantial economic activity and long-term employment opportunities across Teesside”.

TAQA UK managing director Sandy Hutchison said the firm is “pleased” that the topsides will be taken to a UK facility as it reflects the firm’s “continued commitment to delivering lasting value to the UK’s energy sector and local communities”.

© Supplied by Able UK

North Sea Transition Authority director of supply chain and decommissioning Pauline Innes also welcomed the “substantial” contracts going to a UK yard.

“This is in line with the North Sea Transition Deal, in which the UK’s oil and gas industry pledged to support the country’s suppliers by giving them a fair share of decommissioning work, and we hope to see further onshore dismantling work being entrusted to the UK’s highly skilled supply chain,” Innes said.

Able UK in Teesside and the Humber

Alongside its ASP facility near Hartlepool, Able also operates the Able Humber Port (AHP) south of Hull.

Situated within the Humber Freeport Zone, the AHP is also close to the £100 million Able Energy Park development.

The Able sites in the Humber aim to provide manufacturing, assembly and installation facilities for offshore wind and other cleaner energy industries as the region continues to attract substantial industrial investment.

The Teesside and Humber regions are seeing major offshore wind investment, led by SeAH Wind’s new monopile factory and Siemens Gamesa’s expanded blade facility.

© Supplied by Able UK

Developers including RWE, Ørsted, Vattenfall and SSE Renewables are progressing large offshore wind projects in nearby coastal waters and investing in local operations, maintenance and marshalling facilities.

Ports across both regions are also attracting growing investment in carbon capture and storage, hydrogen and sustainable fuels.

TAQA UK decommissioning programme

In recent years, Abu Dhabi-owned TAQA has become one of the UK’s most active decommissioning operators.

The firm recently contracted Allseas for the decommissioning and removal of the Brae Alpha platform.

Alongside that campaign, Allseas is also undertaking the EPRD decommissioning programme for TAQA’s other Northern North Sea (NNS) assets.

These include North Cormorant, Tern, Eider and Cormorant Alpha, which TAQA said is the “largest single offshore decommissioning contract awarded in the UK to date”.

TAQA also achieved cessation of production at its East Brae platform in April this year.

The next major milestone in the company’s decommissioning schedule is the lifting of the Eider topsides.

Eider will be the first of TAQA’s NNS platforms to be removed, with the operation scheduled to take place in the next few months.

However, TAQA will not be exiting the UK entirely after ceasing North Sea production.

The firm recently acquired a UK company working on a proposed interconnector cable between Scotland and Northern Ireland.