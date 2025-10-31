The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / Decom

EnQuest and NEO under investigation over North Sea decommissioning delays

BREAKING: The North Sea Transition Authority is investigating possible breaches of well decommissioning obligations.

October 31st 2025, 1:36 pm Updated: October 31st 2025, 1:36 pm
2 min read
The Heather Alpha platform, operated by EnQuest.
Mathew Perry

Reporter

North Sea operators EnQuest and NEO Next are under investigation over possible breaches of offshore decommissioning obligations, Energy Voice can reveal.

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) case register lists four separate open investigations into EnQuest opened in July 2024.

The register also lists one open investigation into NEO Energy opened in October 2024.

The investigations all relate to a “possible breach of a plug and abandon obligation” with the case stage listed as “draft decision”.

In July, the NSTA confirmed plans to publish the names of oil and gas firms under investigation for potential breaches.

The offshore regulator has also flagged fines of up to £1 million for operators as decommissioning delays continue to impact the wider supply chain.

The delays have also led to concerns increasing costs and the availability of offshore drilling rigs needed for well plugging and abandonment (P&A) campaigns.

Industry observers have warned the spiralling costs of decommissioning North Sea infrastructure could become a net drain on UK government finances by the early 2030s.

The decision to name companies earlier in the sanctions process followed increasing “frustration” as many North Sea firms fail to meet their decommissioning obligations.

A spokesperson for the NSTA told Energy Voice that the regulator will provide further detail “upon conclusion of the investigations, should they result in sanctions”.

“We will not provide further details at this stage, as doing so would prejudice the investigations,” the spokesperson said.

“Each investigation must be allowed to run its course. We will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

EnQuest North Sea decommissioning

The investigations into EnQuest relate to its subsidiary EnQuest Heather Limited.

The operator recently completed removal of the Heather Alpha topsides from the North Sea as part of a decommissioning programme.

The milestone at Heather Alpha comes shortly after EnQuest signed a multi-year deal with decommissioning-focused rig operator Well-Safe Solutions.

The deal will see the Well-Safe Defender rig deployed for campaigns in 2026 and 2027.

The campaigns include a minimum of 100 days of activity in 2026, followed by a minimum of 130 days in 2027.

© Image: Well-Safe Solutions
The Well-Safe Defender in Cromarty Firth.

The contract also includes options for further decommissioning activity between 2028 and 2034.

Well-Safe said this will create a “multi-year strategic partnership” with EnQuest.

EnQuest’s North Sea decommissioning operations cover fields including Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia and The Dons.

Energy Voice has contacted EnQuest for comment.

NEO Next

Meanwhile, the NSTA’s updated case register also reveals that the regulator opened an investigation into NEO Energy in October 2024.

NEO Energy, owned by Norwegian private equity firm HitecVision, recently completed a merger with Spanish operator Repsol covering their North Sea assets.

The joint venture firm, known as NEO Next Energy, is responsible for decommissioning programmes across fields including Beatrice, Beauly, Fulmar, Saltire and Tartan.

According to North Sea analysts, the deal was likely driven by Repsol’s $1.8bn decommissioning liability which allows for “tax synergies” between the two firms.

Energy Voice has contacted NEO Next for comment.

