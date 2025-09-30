Aberdeen’s Three60 Energy has forged a joint venture with AF Gruppen to land a multi-million pound contract to decommission BP’s Andrew field.

The partners hailed the deal was a “first of its kind” in the UK Continental Shelf (UKCS).

AF Offshore Decom (AFOD), a subsidiary of the Norwegian contractor, will deliver engineering, preparation, removal and disposal (EPRD) services. It operates a purpose-built decommissioning facility, AF Environmental Base Vats, in a fjord in Rogaland where the largest North Sea platform, Troll A, was built in the 1990s.

Three60 will contribute its capability as installation, pipeline and well operator.

The scope will be managed from a Three60 – AF project office headquartered in central Aberdeen.

The Andrew field is 140 miles (225km) northeast of Aberdeen and serves as a central hub for four subsea fields, Arundel, Cyrus, Farragon and Kinnoull. The hub started production in 1996.

The field is owned and operated by BP. It had attempted to sell it as part of a $625 million transaction in 2020, but the deal feel through due to low oil prices and the impact of the Covid pandemic. BP then launched plans to decommission the field, with cessation of production (CoP) now due in 2027.

The Andrew platform topside weighs approximately 11,100 tonnes and the supporting structure around 7,600 tonnes. The Andrew area includes 17 platform wells, 8 subsea wells, 25 miles (41km) of subsea bundles, 26 miles (42km) of umbilicals, and 2,500 tonnes of subsea equipment.

The JV team will assume the role of decommissioning services partner, delivering operations post CoP, well decommissioning, substructure and topsides preparation and disposal and subsea infrastructure removal to Rogaland.

The contract, which is still subject to regulatory approvals, will be delivered over several phases, with the initial phase being well planning, plugging and abandonment (P&A) preparation scopes, including platform readiness, and transition planning. Meanwhile, production will continue at Andrew until approvals are attained and cessation achieved.

© Supplied by Three60 Energy

Three60 chief executive Walter Thain said: “We are honoured to partner with AF Offshore Decom on this significant BP project. The award is testament to both our team’s collective work throughout the tender process and in co-creating a bespoke solution to meet BP’s requirements. We are dedicated to delivering comprehensive and safe decommissioning solutions and really excited to embark on this journey.”

AFOD managing director Alice Andreassen said: “We have found the right partner who complements our vision of delivering across the entire value chain. In this partnership, AFOD will integrate with Three60 to deliver integrated decommissioning solutions in compliance with bp requirements.

She added: This partnership is strategically important for the North Sea market and the future of decommissioning project execution models.”

Three60 was launched in 2017, backed by Simmons Private Equity.