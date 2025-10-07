The first word in energy - App Image
Oil & Gas / Decom

WATCH: One of the UK’s last coal-fired power stations demolished

The triple explosive demolition at West Burton in Nottinghamshire clears the way for a nuclear fusion prototype.

October 7th 2025, 7:09 am Updated: October 7th 2025, 7:09 am
2 min read
West Burton A coal power station in Nottinghamshire© Supplied by EDF
West Burton A coal power station has been demolished to make way for a nuclear fusion plant.
Erikka Askeland

Erikka Askeland

News Editor

One of the last coal-fired power stations in the UK has been demolished to make way for a prototype nuclear fusion energy plant.

The triple explosive demolition at West Burton flattened two absorbers and a coal boom stacker as the site is prepared to become home to a “tokomak” nuclear fusion prototype.

The Step Fusion project is led by UK Industrial Fusion Solutions (UKIFS), a subsidiary of the UK Atomic Energy Authority. The UK government is investing £2.5 billion over five years to support the programme and other fusion initiatives.

Nuclear fusion involves combining two forms of hydrogen and heating them at extreme temperatures, causing a reaction which releases vast amounts of energy.

While the prospect of near limitless power has attracted billions in private and government investment, there are doubts over the feasibility of the technology.

Constructed in 1961, West Burton A power station, operated by French energy giant EDF, ceased generation in March 2023 after 57 years of electricity generation.

The area, on the banks of the River Trent, is known as “Megawatt Valley” due to its concentration of coal power stations, including Ratcliffe-on-Soar, the UK’s last operating coal power station which shut down last year.

The closure of Ratcliffe-on-Soar was hailed a landmark as UK has became the first G7 nation to completely phase out coal power.

The demolition at the West Burton plant near Gainsborough in North Nottinghamshire took place October 2 and led by decommissioning specialist engineer, Brown and Mason.

In August, the Kent-based firm set a Guinness World Record for the most cooling towers demolished with controlled explosives simultaneously at Cottam, another EDF-operated coal power station in the Nottinghamshire region.

WATCH: Cottam demolished

Brown and Mason recently teamed up with logistics specialist Peterson to run a major decommissioning service base in Shetland, replacing French waste management firm Veolia. The agreement marked a move for Brown and Mason into offshore decommissioning work. .

