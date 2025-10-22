The first word in energy - App Image
WATCH: Allseas lift TAQA’s Eider Alpha topside from North Sea

The 11,600-tonne instillation has been in UK waters since 1988.

October 22nd 2025, 7:00 am
The Eider Alpha topside on the Pioneering Spirit heavy lift vessel.© Supplied by TAQA
The Pioneering Spirit transporting the Eider Alpha platform.
Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

The topside of TAQA’s Eider Alpha platform has been removed from the North Sea by the world’s largest heavy-lift construction vessel.

Allseas’ Pioneering Spirit completed the work on Tuesday, after securing the contract for the lift in September 2022.

The 11,600-tonne topside was removed in a single lift and transported to the AF Environmental Base in Vats, Norway, for dismantling and disposal.

TAQA UK managing director, Sandy Hutchison, said the operation “heralds a new phase” for his firm as it enters “the dismantling stage” of its Northern North Sea portfolio.

The Eider Alpha loaded on the back of the Pioneering Spirit. © Supplied by TAQA
The Eider Alpha topside on theback of the Pioneering Spirit.

“It underlines our expertise and leadership in safe and efficient late-life operations and decommissioning and speaks volumes for the efforts of our teams and suppliers who have delivered this project safely and responsibly,” Hutchison continued.

This lift is just a fraction of the work on the cards for Allseas as its 2022 contract with TAQA covers 114,000 tonnes of material to be lifted from the Northern North Sea.

The engineering, preparation, removal and disposal (EPRD) deal covered TAQA’s Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha installations.

At the time, TAQA boasted that its deal with Allseas was the largest single offshore UK  decommissioning contract scope, with the work covering topsides and jackets.

Although the Eider Alpha topside was sent to Norway, the Cormorant Alpha and Tern platforms are set to remain in the UK for dismantling.

This month, TAQA confirmed that the pair of platforms will be delivered to Able UK’s Teesside-based facility.

The pioneering Spirit aproaching the AF Environmental Base in Vats, Norway, with the Eider Alpha topside. © Supplied by TAQA
Eider being transported to the AF Environmental Base in Vats, Norway.

Allseas is set to deliver the North Sea production facilities, which together weigh around 47,500 tonnes, to the Able Seaton Port in 2027.

TAQA has also forged ahead with the decommissioning of its Brae Alpha platform.

In September, Allseas and TAQA announced that they would yet again be partnering as the North Sea operator dished out yet another EPRD contract.

The Pioneering Spirit will also undertake the removal of the 33,000-tonne topside and 12,000-tonne upper jacket in two separate campaigns.

The view of the Eider Alpha platform from the deck of the Pioneering Spirit. © Supplied by TAQA
The view of the Eider Alpha from the Pioneering Spirit.

In the summer of 2022, TAQA made progress with its Brae decommissioning campaign.

The Abu Dhabi-headquartered energy firm removed the huge upper jacket of the Brae Bravo platform, as well as the west drilling rig on the Brae Alpha in the summer of 2022.

This work was carried out by Heerema Marine Contractors and AF Offshore Decom, not Allseas, as the firm lifted 12,000 tonnes of material from the Brae field.

Hutchison added: “Our first major decommissioning project, Brae Bravo in 2022, was one of the largest topside removals in the North Sea, setting the standard for future decommissioning while demonstrating TAQA’s position as a pioneer in this field.”

30 years of Eider Alpha

The Eider Alpha as it is lifted onto the Pioneering Spirit. © Supplied by TAQA
The Eider heavy lift operation.

The Eider Alpha platform was first installed in 1988 and produced for three decades before extracting its last barrel in 2018.

TAQA served as the operator of the Eider Alpha platform for its last decade of production, taking over the asset in 2008.

The Eider field is located off the coast of Shetland and stands around 114 miles north-east of Lerwick.

Over its lifetime, Eider Alpha produced 175 million barrels of oil equivalent, and production reached a peak of 55,000 barrels of oil per day.

In recent years, the site supported the nearby Otter field when it switched to being a “Utility facility”.

Until last year, Eider supplied power generation to North Cormorant as well as the subsea controls and utilities for Otter.

