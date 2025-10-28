Issues that have dogged the decommissioning supply chain are set to continue across 2025, and are likely to keep playing out across 2026.

Sam Long, chief executive of trade organisation Decom Mission, told Energy Voice: “It hasn’t been a great year for the supply chain, and many people are expecting a similar year in 2026.”

It comes off the back of a disappointing 2024, when UK oil and gas operators fell behind targets to plug and abandon disused wells.

With a target to decommission 300 wells last year, UK companies managed a mere 103, according to the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA).

While stats are yet to come for 2025, it looks like this year will not see the UK making up for lost ground.

“Many people have been somewhat disappointed by the volume of activity,” Long said.

“At the moment, confidence is very weak, and in the absence of confidence, people are unwilling to commit and invest.”

With 500 unused wells supposed to have been plugged and abandoned by now and 1,500 by 2030, the question is where the decommissioning supply chain will go now.

Costs and value

Decommissioning has often been seen as a cost to manage. It creates no value for the company, making it tempting to minimise or defer the expense.

For the UK economy, however, it represents a significant economic opportunity, not just for its domestic supply chain, but as an exportable industry.

Operators are expected to spend £44 billion on decommissioning, with around 50% of that expected within the next five to six years.

In its recent joint decommissioning report with the Energy Industries Council, Decom Mission said that it expects an annual spend of £1.9bn in the UK with an estimated total value of £27bn before 2032.

© Supplied by Kenny Elrick/DC Thom

But in part, the disappointing decommissioning performance in the North Sea is symptomatic of wider issues in the basin.

It is easy to imagine decommissioning as sitting on one side of a set of scale with a booming North Sea on the other. As the North Sea declines, in part driven wilfully by government policy, this provides ample opportunities for decommissioning.

However, Long notes, this is not the case.

“Decommissioning is an extension of all the other activity sets in the North Sea,” he said.

“If we see a downturn in capital projects or operating expenditures, it’s almost inevitable that we see a downturn in decommissioning as well.”

Unmanaged transition

The UK government’s actions have ramped up uncertainty across the North Sea, especially in regard to the future of oil and gas production.

“We currently are in what I would describe as an unmanaged transition,” Long said. “It is not a just transition. We need a more sensible policy-based decision.”

There have been signs that the ruling Labour government may roll back some policies to promote oil and gas, while opposition parties have been far more bullish in their plans for the basin.

But unless current policies are reversed or loosened, Decom Mission expects an increase in decommissioning activity from 2027 onwards.

However, depending on the scale of the increase, this might not be healthy for either the oil and gas sector or the decommissioning supply chain.

“If we close down an industry quickly, there’ll be a load of decommissioning work,” Long said.

“But the supply chain couldn’t match that volume. It isn’t in anybody’s real interest, the operators aren’t prepared, the regulators aren’t ready for the volume of work.”

Future opportunities

The history of the UK North Sea has positioned it as a hub of decommissioning and made the country a leader in the field.

A well-managed transition and decommissioning strategy means that the UK could export much of its expertise.

The Norwegian continental shelf and the Dutch sector of the North Sea are all expected to hold significant opportunities for decommissioning in the coming years.

© Supplied by Mammoet

EIC data currently track $16.5bn worth of decommissioning work across Europe, of which approximately $7bn has already been awarded.

Norway, in particular, is set to represent an opportunity similar in size to the Northern North Sea from the 2030s.

“There is a significant amount of abandonment expenditure that lies ahead, and so that core market is relatively healthy,” Long said.

On a global scale, the top ten biggest markets would be worth an estimated £180bn of foreseeable activity.

“Some of that will be in the next 10 years, with some in a very long tail that extends 20-30 years away from now,” he added.

“But our first mover advantage in export markets is almost at risk if we don’t continue with that work in the North Sea. If we just end up doing it overseas, those other basins will eventually catch up with us.”

New sectors

Decom Mission’s report noted there are 130 nuclear reactors across Europe that will need decommissioning, worth around £90bn, £66bn of which has already been awarded.

Given the long-term nature of nuclear decommissioning, the report added that the figure could increase.

“Ultimately, nuclear is currently worth more expenditure in the UK than oil and gas,” Long said.

© ? Aerial Photography Solutions?

While decommissioning of renewable assets is in its infancy, it represents an opportunity in the long term.

“There will be approximately 5,000 turbines installed in total in the UK continental shelf, that’s 15,000 blades,” Long said.

“We’re still working out what the lifespan of these is. Most of the original leases were 15 years. Some of them are now running 20-25, but the early licences, which were in the most attractive near shore fields.”

Outlook 2026

Long warned that the rough years of 2024 and 2025 have largely been driven by policy.

“The supply chain and others have found that surprisingly hard, more of the same in 2026 will also be difficult to swallow,” he said.

“But the decommissioning market looks as though it’s then going to go into a period in which it increases. One of our challenges is going to be if they are all finding this year hard work, how do we make sure they’re going to be here when we need them?”

In the end, it comes down to a question of what the UK wants from decommissioning.

“Do we want the largest opportunity for the supply chain? Do we want the largest opportunity in terms of gross value add for the whole economy or do we want the cheapest possible decommissioning to reduce the bill for Treasury and at the end of the day?” Long said.