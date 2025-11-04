The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Oil & Gas / Decom

BP plans fresh tenders for Net Zero Teesside Power project

More contracts aim to bring the gas-fired power plant with carbon capture capacity to life.

November 4th 2025, 6:42 am
3 min read
Cranes overlooking an industrial site in Teesside Image: NZT Power.© Supplied by NZT Power
Cranes overlooking an industrial site in Teesside Image: NZT Power.

Michael Behr

Renewables Reporter

BP has released a further round of tenders for its Net Zero Teesside (NZT) Power carbon capture and storage project.

According to the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA’s) Pathfinder database, four new deals are on the table, all with values below £25 million.

These include bringing in a contractor for double block and bleed valves, expected to go out on 1 December this year.

Next year will then see a tender for interlocks on 1 January, followed by contracts for a magnetic level gauge and one for pressure and differential pressure gauges.

Working with Equinor, BP is developing NZT Power, a 742MW gas-fired power station with carbon capture and storage capacity.

The project will work alongside the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture and storage project, which will provide a site for NZT to store its carbon emissions.

NEP is also being developed by BP and Equinor, with the participation of TotalEnergies.

The project received approval in February 2024 and funding under the government’s £21.7bn CCS scheme.

BP previously released a batch of six contracts in July, covering a variety of workloads and tendering dates across August and October.

Decommissioning

Along with BP’s Net Zero Teesside Power tenders, decommissioning was on the agenda this month, with several companies revealing tenders.

Shell released a quad of decommissioning contracts covering its Brent field in the Northern North Sea.

Three of the four tenders have values of below £25m, with one being more than £25m, and all four have expected tender dates in October 2026.

The more expensive deal covers a re-tender for steel removal, which was pushed back due to a delay on the project.

The remaining three cover removal of the field’s anchor block, trenching pipelines and clearing debris.

Shell previously offered up a deal to remove the Brent Alpha platform’s upper jacket in February this year.

The contracts offered also included removing the ‘attic oil’ trapped at the top of some of the subsea storage cells.

Waldorf Petroleum Resources also released two fresh tenders to decommission infrastructure at its Helvellyn field.

The pair of contracts both have values below £25m and are expected to go to tender on 1 January 2026.

The first contract covers decommissioning activities around the field’s subsea well and pipeline systems. This includes project management, engineering, removal, recycling and disposal of the infrastructure.

The second contract is for the plugging and abandonment of the field’s single subsea well.

Decommissioning work is expected to start sometime in the third quarter of 2026.

The Helvellyn field is based in the Southern North Sea, with production having started in 2004 and lasting until January 2017. While operating, the field’s gas was exported via the Amethyst platform. The pipeline and umbilical were cleaned and isolated in 2022.

And Perenco is after a jackup rig to help in its campaign to remove the jacket and pipeline on the Leman 27J platform.

The sub-£25m contract includes removing the riser section that is attached to the jacket along with portions of the pipeline. The tender is expected to go out on 9 January 2026.

Leman 27J is one of 16 platforms installed at the Leman field in the southern North Sea around 30 miles from the Bacton Gas Terminal off the coast of East Anglia.

Installed in 1984, decommissioning work is estimated to start in the first quarter of next year.

