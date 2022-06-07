Hundreds of Norway offshore oil workers threaten strikes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Hundreds of Norway offshore oil workers threaten strikes

Around 11% of the 7,500 offshore oil and gas workers in Norway are threatening strikes if mediation talks fail this week.
By Allister Thomas and Hamish Penman
07/06/2022, 3:26 pm
© BloombergNorway oil strikes

Statements from the Industri Energi, Lederne and Safe unions have been issued threatening action after negotiations broke down last month.

Mediation is due to take place this Friday and Saturday in Oslo, with a strike to follow on June 12 if no deal is reached, Safe said.

The Safe union added that strikes “will not affect Norway’s gas exports in view of the situation in Europe in the first instance”, backed up by IE which said its members would not initially impact production in Norway.

Workers are seeking a pay rise above inflation and other changes to their contracts which have not been disclosed.

Lederne attorney Thomas Ostermann said: “As of right now we cannot speak more sincerely about the likeliness of a strike actually being put into effect, pending the outcome of the mediation process.”

In a statement to EV, he added: “Unless the mediation process breaks down, and based on the information available to us to this day, operations will run on Sunday.”

A strike would impact 10 installations in Norway including Oseberg East, Oseberg South, Njord A, Valhall, and Gudrun.

Equinor, the largest producer in Norway, said it is too early to comment on the impact to oil and gas production from the proposed strikes.

Safe said nearly 200 of its members would strike on June 12 if mediation fails.

IE has previously said that 573 members would strike, along with 74 from Lederne.

