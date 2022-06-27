Pouyanné calls for immediate action to reduce energy use

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Pouyanné calls for immediate action to reduce energy use

The heads of Engie, EDF and TotalEnergies have called on the French to cut energy consumption as the European energy system comes under strain.
By Ed Reed
27/06/2022, 10:10 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© Christophe Ena/AP/ShutterstockTotalEnergies Glendronach
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Christophe Ena/AP/Shutterstock (11909759f) CEOf oil company Total Patrick Pouyanne speaks during a press conference at Roissy airport, north of Paris, . Air France-KLM is sending into the air what it calls its first long-haul flight with sustainable aviation fuel Tuesday. The plane is said to be using petroleum mixed with a synthetic jet fuel derived from waste cooking oils Eco Jet Fuel, Roissy, France - 18 May 2021

Patrick Pouyanné, chairman and CEO of TotalEnergies, with his counterparts Catherine MacGregor of Engie and Jean-Bernard Lévy of EDF, issued the call in a joint op-ed in Le Journal du Dimanche.

The three said the French system had not been spared from the wider challenges. Russian gas supplies have fallen and LNG has not yet increased enough to cover.

Electric power production is under strain as a result of this, while high temperatures have reduced hydropower and problems at nuclear plants disrupted baseload.

As a result, energy prices are soaring. This threatens France’s “social and political cohesion”, the op-ed said, and squeezes families.

The three energy companies said they were working with the government to tackle the problem. New focus on diversified gas supplies, early filling of storage, recommissioning of old facilities and a new FSRU at Le Havre all play a part. The FSRU is due to be hooked up in 2023.

Just say “non”

The best way, though, is to reduce consumption. This will “restore our room for manoeuvre”. Taking action in the summer will allow France to be better prepared for winter, particularly in terms of gas storage.

Each individual and company should change their behaviour and “immediately limit their consumption of energy, electricity, gas and petroleum products”.

Such a plan will save France money and also reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

The three leaders said they were continuing and accelerating their work on the energy transition. Alongside climate concerns a new driver of energy sovereignty has come into play.

The op-ed went on to call for European solidarity, given the interconnectedness of markets.

The plan from the three energy companies is part of a government-backed plan, set out on June 23, French Energy Transition Minister Agnès Pannier-Runacher said.

Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne said the government would extend price controls until the end of this year. Borne went on to reassure French citizens that the country would not run out of gas. France, the premier said, must “accelerate” the end of fossil fuel use.

