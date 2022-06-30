Neptune Energy spuds next Adorf gas well in Germany

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

Neptune Energy has confirmed drilling has begun at the Adorf Z17 gas appraisal well in Georgsdorf, north western Germany.

The well is being drilled with a rig operated by Aberdeen-headquartered KCA Deutag, and is expected to read its final target depth of around 4,600 metres in October this year.

Operated with power from the grid instead of diesel-driven generators, Neptune has said CO2 emissions for the operation will be reduced by some 1,000 tonnes.

Neptune has been developing the 100% owned and operated Adorf Carboniferous gas field since 2019.

Discovered in 2020, the first well at Adorf Z15 was brought into production in October the same year. The second well, Adorf Z16, increased Neptune’s production from the licence to around 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) earlier this year.

The Adorf Z15 and Adorf Z16 wells were also drilled by KCA Deutag.

The company plans to drill a fourth well – Adorf Z18 – from the same well pad during the fourth quarter of this year.

A modern processing and gas treatment plant will also begin construction at a site in Georgsdorf during the second half of 2022.

Neptune Energy managing director for Germany, Andreas Scheck, said: “The Adorf Carboniferous field development is one of our most promising activities in Germany and demonstrates our desire to grow our business here.”