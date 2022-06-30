Neptune Energy spuds next Adorf gas well in Germany

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Neptune Energy spuds next Adorf gas well in Germany

Neptune Energy has confirmed drilling has begun at the Adorf Z17 gas appraisal well in Georgsdorf, north western Germany.
By Andrew Dykes
30/06/2022, 9:51 am
© Supplied by Neptune EnergyNeptune Energy Germany
Adorf Z16 well. Hoogstede, North western Germany

The well is being drilled with a rig operated by Aberdeen-headquartered KCA Deutag, and is expected to read its final target depth of around 4,600 metres in October this year.

Operated with power from the grid instead of diesel-driven generators, Neptune has said CO2 emissions for the operation will be reduced by some 1,000 tonnes.

Neptune has been developing the 100% owned and operated Adorf Carboniferous gas field since 2019.

Discovered in 2020, the first well at Adorf Z15 was brought into production in October the same year. The second well, Adorf Z16, increased Neptune’s production from the licence to around 4,500 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) earlier this year.

The Adorf Z15 and Adorf Z16 wells were also drilled by KCA Deutag.

The company plans to drill a fourth well – Adorf Z18 – from the same well pad during the fourth quarter of this year.

A modern processing and gas treatment plant will also begin construction at a site in Georgsdorf during the second half of 2022.

Neptune Energy managing director for Germany, Andreas Scheck, said: “The Adorf Carboniferous field development is one of our most promising activities in Germany and demonstrates our desire to grow our business here.”

