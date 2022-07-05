Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape. Thank you for signing up to our newsletter. Something went wrong - please try again later. Sign Up

px Group has announced the appointment of a new chief growth and innovation officer to head up its planned expansion.

Guido Frenken joins the executive board of the operator of Aberdeenshire’s St Fergus gas plant from Equans, a spin-out of Engie.

He joined the French utilities giant in 2013 in a leadership role aimed at growing the sustainability part of the business in the Netherlands.

There he started Engie Ventures and Integrated Solutions, a division that has “grown rapidly” in recent years.

In 2018 Mr Frenken became a member of Engie’s executive committee, with responsibility for energy sales and the B2B and B2C markets.

His remit also covered renewable energy developments and integrated solutions for energy transition.

In his new role at px Group, which also owns the Saltend Chemicals Park in Humber, Mr Frenken will lead the firm’s growth ambitions in Europe working alongside existing members of the team.

He’ll also support the expansion of the recently acquired px Fairport, previously Fairport Engineering, and the development of an end-to-end energy offer, spanning consultancy and design all the way through to trading.

© Supplied by px Group

With an MSc. in Aerospace Engineering from Delft University in the Netherlands, Mr Frenken has over 25 years’ in Senior Leadership positions.

His work has taken him to Germany, the Netherlands and the US, and px Group says he is “ideally placed” to lead its growth aims.

Mr Frenken said: “It’s a really exciting time to join px Group. Geoff Holmes CEO and the owners of the business have been clear about its ambition in Europe, and it is a challenge I am looking forward to taking on.

“px Group is a fast-growing company that is truly facilitating the Energy Transition. It has an operating model that is trusted, tried, and tested with the company responsible for so many critical energy assets in the UK, while it is renowned for its development of Saltend Chemicals Park, particularly regarding the company’s ability to attract huge investment from next-generation energy and industrial companies.”

“The next step is to take both of those aspects into Europe. We already have operations in Scandinavia, through our strategic partnership with the owners of the Risavika Liquefaction Plant, North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP) and we’re now looking at expanding into more countries.”