Shell shares up 3% after it backtracks on billions of pounds of write-offs

Shares in energy giant Shell (LON: SHEL) jumped 3% after it said it will reverse previous write-offs worth up to £3.8 billion this quarter.

The decision was prompted by soaring commodity prices, with global benchmark Brent oil reaching $133.18 per barrel earlier this year.

Shell expects to reverse post-tax impairments of between £2.9 billion and £3.8bn, based on what it thinks it will be paid for its oil and gas over the coming years.