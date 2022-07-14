Aker Solutions predicts 30% revenue surge in 2022

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

Aker Solutions predicts 30% revenue surge in 2022

Engineering firm Aker Solutions (OSLO: AKSO) is predicting a 30% surge in revenues for 2022 as it capitalises on “record high” tendering activity.
By Allister Thomas
14/07/2022, 8:09 am Updated: 14/07/2022, 8:25 am
Photo of Allister Thomas
Aker Solutions

Engineering firm Aker Solutions (OSLO: AKSO) is predicting a 30% surge in revenues for 2022 as it capitalises on “record high” tendering activity.

In its outlook for the year, the Oslo-listed firm said tendering is at NOK 105 billion (£8.6bn) and the company will be “selective in its approach”.

In oil and gas, Aker Solutions expects to see “multiple years of spending growth” from clients dealing with energy security, meaning the company can capitalise near-term and for longer-term changes in the energy markets.

In renewables, management said there is a need to change frameworks the industry operates in as these are “not sustainable for the longer term”.

Greater focus is needed to “increase predictability and improve risk-reward balance in the industry”.

Elsewhere Aker Solutions recruited more than 1,000 employees globally during the first half of 2022, and is on track of its target of 2,000 for the year.

Pre-tax income for the second quarter of 2022 totalled 420 million NOK (£34.6m) up from 37 million NOK (£3m) in the same period last year.

Aker Solutions reported revenues of 10.6bn NOK (£874m), compared to seven billion NOK (£577m) in Q2 2021.

Shares in the Oslo-listed firm are trading at 27.54 NOK.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts