Energy industry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to our newsletter.

Register here for the Energy Voice daily newsletter, bringing you key news and insight from across the global energy landscape.

Figures from the energy industry have added their voice to mourners around the world following the death of the Queen.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday evening that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at the age of 96, surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

Tributes have poured in from across the sector in wake of the news.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and profoundly grateful for her extraordinary record of service. We offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family and those mourning her loss around the world. pic.twitter.com/id9OLSuv8f — bp (@bp_plc) September 8, 2022

Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, said: “Today is a hugely sad day with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She will be remembered as one of the most remarkable sovereigns in all history.

“As the longest reigning UK monarch, Her Majesty played a critical and unifying role through extraordinary times.

“On behalf of bp, I offer my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family and to everyone mourning her loss.”

Among Her Majesty’s most memorable moments with the North Sea sector was with BP, during her ceremonially turning on the taps at the Forties field in 1975.

Former BP chief executive Lord Browne took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying: “Yesterday evening I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Throughout her long reign, Her Majesty was a shining example of devoted service and steadfast duty. She embodied the spirit of the nation and always looked to the future, firm in the belief that the best is always to come. This is her enduring legacy.”

The Oil and Gas Chaplaincy released a statement and short prayer following news of the Queen’s passing.

“It is a sad day for our nation and many will be experiencing feelings of loss with the death of Her Majesty the Queen, someone who has been a constant in our life.

Gracious God, we give thanks for the life of your servant Queen Elizabeth,

for her faith and her dedication to duty.

“Bless our nation as we mourn her death and may her example continue to inspire us; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and offer our sincerest condolences to the Royal Family at this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/mZ47Px5MhG — Offshore Energies UK (@OEUK_) September 9, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. pic.twitter.com/mGXqMffojh — National Grid ESO (@NationalGridESO) September 8, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and we offer our sincere condolences to the Royal Family. — Harbour Energy (@Harbourenergy) September 9, 2022

Wood Mackenzie joins the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, the Commonwealth, and people around the world, in mourning the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. — Wood Mackenzie (@WoodMackenzie) September 8, 2022

Energy major Shell said: “It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.”

Other operators including Harbour Energy offered their tributes, alongside services firms including Wood and Petrofac.

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, said: “Today, we share in the world’s sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Sending my sincere condolences to the Royal Family, to those colleagues and friends in the United Kingdom and, to the many people Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II inspired.

“As the world’s longest reigning monarch, in her 70 years as Queen she showed dedicated leadership and steadfast service. Her loss will be felt world-wide and her remarkable legacy will live on for generations to come.”

The Aberdonian Sir Ian Wood, chairman of EZT and former chief executive of Wood, also paid his respects to her majesty.

“The passing of Her Majesty the Queen is a profoundly sad moment for her family and the people around the world. She was a truly exceptional lady who transcended politics conducting herself with grace, dignity and fervour throughout seven decades of dedicated service. Her unwavering dedication to service and duty have inspired many, myself included.

“The Queen’s affinity to the North East of Scotland was well known and it hopefully a source of comfort to her close friends and family that she spent her last few days in the peaceful surroundings of Balmoral Castle.”

Our Chairman, Sir Ian Wood, has provided a statement on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. pic.twitter.com/a2S4Llu6XD — ETZLTD (@ETZLTD1) September 9, 2022

SSE offers our condolences after the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. Our thoughts are with His Majesty The King and his family at this very sad time. Picture: Her Majesty The Queen opening the Glendoe Hydro Scheme in 2009, with our then Chairman, Sir Robert Smith. pic.twitter.com/Ec0RgFnFTd — SSE Plc (@SSE) September 8, 2022

It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family. pic.twitter.com/afTF0AaFmg — Shell (@Shell) September 8, 2022

We join the country, Commonwealth and the world in expressing our sadness at the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. We recognise her remarkable reign and are grateful for her lifetime of duty and service. pic.twitter.com/4iGtqYGBWC — Global Underwater Hub (@GUH_News) September 8, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and would like to offer our most sincere condolences. Our thoughts are with King Charles III and the Royal Family at this time. — Neptune Energy (@Neptune_Energy) September 9, 2022

Trade association, the Energy Industries Council, said her death “marks the end of one of the longest and greatest reigns of any monarch in history”.

It added: “Many consider her reign as a Golden Age in which the UK and the Commonwealth of 54 nations, which she helped create, witnessed decades of great prosperity, despite the ravages of wars, economic recessions, natural disasters, and a global pandemic.

Queen Elizabeth II (1926 – 2022) pic.twitter.com/2ThyvgS8WW — The EIC (@TheEICEnergy) September 8, 2022

“Her considerable soft power left a great impact on every aspect of life, business, and politics in the UK and the UK’s place in the world.”

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and oversaw enormous social change across Britain and the Commonwealth during her reign.

Her son, the King Charles III, said the death of his mother is a “moment of great sadness” and her loss will be “deeply felt” around the world.

READ: The North Sea and remembering Queen Elizabeth II