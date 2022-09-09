Energy industry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Energy industry pays tribute to Queen Elizabeth II

Figures from the energy industry have added their voice to mourners around the world following the death of the Queen.
Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
09/09/2022, 7:39 am Updated: 09/09/2022, 2:17 pm
Energy industry figures have expressed their "profound sadness" following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Buckingham Palace confirmed on Thursday evening that Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II had passed away at the age of 96, surrounded by members of the royal family at Balmoral Castle.

Tributes have poured in from across the sector in wake of the news.

Bernard Looney, CEO of BP, said: “Today is a hugely sad day with the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She will be remembered as one of the most remarkable sovereigns in all history.

“As the longest reigning UK monarch, Her Majesty played a critical and unifying role through extraordinary times.

“On behalf of bp, I offer my sincerest condolences to the Royal Family and to everyone mourning her loss.”

Among Her Majesty’s most memorable moments with the North Sea sector was with BP, during her ceremonially turning on the taps at the Forties field in 1975.

Former BP chief executive Lord Browne took to Twitter to express his condolences, saying: “Yesterday evening I was deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty the Queen. Throughout her long reign, Her Majesty was a shining example of devoted service and steadfast duty. She embodied the spirit of the nation and always looked to the future, firm in the belief that the best is always to come. This is her enduring legacy.”

The Oil and Gas Chaplaincy released a statement and short prayer following news of the Queen’s passing.

“It is a sad day for our nation and many will be experiencing feelings of loss with the death of Her Majesty the Queen, someone who has been a constant in our life.

Gracious God, we give thanks for the life of your servant Queen Elizabeth,
for her faith and her dedication to duty.

“Bless our nation as we mourn her death and may her example continue to inspire us; through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen.”

Energy major Shell said: “It is with profound sadness that we acknowledge the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Royal Family.”

Other operators including Harbour Energy offered their tributes, alongside services firms including Wood and Petrofac.

Christian Bruch, CEO of Siemens Energy, said: “Today, we share in the world’s sadness at the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Sending my sincere condolences to the Royal Family, to those colleagues and friends in the United Kingdom and, to the many people Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II inspired.

“As the world’s longest reigning monarch, in her 70 years as Queen she showed dedicated leadership and steadfast service. Her loss will be felt world-wide and her remarkable legacy will live on for generations to come.”

The Aberdonian Sir Ian Wood, chairman of EZT and former chief executive of Wood, also paid his respects to her majesty.

“The passing of Her Majesty the Queen is a profoundly sad moment for her family and the people around the world. She was a truly exceptional lady who transcended politics conducting herself with grace, dignity and fervour throughout seven decades of dedicated service. Her unwavering dedication to service and duty have inspired many, myself included.

“The Queen’s affinity to the North East of Scotland was well known and it hopefully a source of comfort to her close friends and family that she spent her last few days in the peaceful surroundings of Balmoral Castle.”

Trade association, the Energy Industries Council, said her death “marks the end of one of the longest and greatest reigns of any monarch in history”.

It added: “Many consider her reign as a Golden Age in which the UK and the Commonwealth of 54 nations, which she helped create, witnessed decades of great prosperity, despite the ravages of wars, economic recessions, natural disasters, and a global pandemic.

“Her considerable soft power left a great impact on every aspect of life, business, and politics in the UK and the UK’s place in the world.”

The Queen came to the throne in 1952 and oversaw enormous social change across Britain and the Commonwealth during her reign.

Her son, the King Charles III, said the death of his mother is a “moment of great sadness” and her loss will be “deeply felt” around the world.

READ: The North Sea and remembering Queen Elizabeth II

