Russian attacks target Ukraine power plants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

Russian attacks target Ukraine power plants

Russian attacks on Ukraine have destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s grid, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.
Ed Reed By Ed Reed
19/10/2022, 9:15 am Updated: 19/10/2022, 9:18 am
Photo of Ed Reed
© PAzelensky ons
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Russian attacks on Ukraine have destroyed 30% of Ukraine’s grid, President Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Zelensky said this was “another kind of Russian terrorist attacks”, blaming President Vladimir Putin.

The attacks have caused “massive blackouts across the country”, the Ukrainian president continued, saying there was “no space left for negotiations with Putin’s regime”.

Energy provider DTEK reported a missile attack yesterday on its facilities. The Russian attack killed one employee and injured seven others, it said.

Russian forces attacked another three of DTEK’s power plants on October 10-11. They attacked another thermal power plant on October 17 and two more attacks on October 18.

“Russia is destroying Ukraine’s energy infrastructure in order to leave Europe dependent on Russian energy sources. This is energy terrorism,” said a DTEK representative.

“It may result in a total destruction of the energy sector, leaving millions of people without heat and energy supply before and through the winter.”

As a result of the attacks, DTEK put out an urgent call for equipment from its Western partners. The company said it needed:

  • Mobile substation and complete transformer substations.
  • Circuit breakers, different voltage classes
  • Power transformers and current transformers
  • Cable products, insulators, coupling capacitors

A Russian attack in late September injured 14 DTEK employees at a bus stop, where they had been waiting for a transfer to their shift. The company said since the war began 83 employees had been killed and 197 seriously injured.

European steps

In addition to attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Russia has also been blamed for sabotage of the Nord Stream pipelines – which it denies.

The European Commission set out a five-point plan to strengthen critical infrastructure resilience this week. The body said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine “has brought new risks, physical and cyber-attacks, often combined as a hybrid threat”.

The Commission highlighted the importance and vulnerability of cross-border links.

“In view of fast-evolving threats, with Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine, the sabotage of Nord Stream and the German rail network – it’s clear we need to accelerate our work to protect our infrastructure,” Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson said.

Recommended for you

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts