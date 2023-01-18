Wintershall Dea takes €5.3 billion hit on Russian exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Wintershall Dea takes €5.3 billion hit on Russian exit

Wintershall Dea has announced it will ‘fully exit’ Russia, joining the ranks of energy majors pulling out of the country in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine.
By Andrew Dykes
18/01/2023, 7:23 am Updated: 18/01/2023, 7:27 am
© Supplied by Wintershall DeaWintershall gas project in Russia.
In a statement released late on Tuesday, chief executive Mario Mehren said continuing to operate in Russia was “not tenable.”

“Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine is incompatible with our values and has destroyed co-operation between Russia and Europe,” he added.

“In recent months, limitations imposed by the Russian Government on operations of Western companies in the country and external interferences in our joint venture operations, made it impossible for Wintershall Dea to operate in Russia as before and resulted in an economic expropriation of the Joint Ventures in Russia.”

The group said it intends to fully exit Russia in “an orderly manner” complying with all applicable laws and regulations.

It follows an earlier decision last March, in which the company said it would not “advance or implement” any new oil and gas projects in Russia and would write off its €1 billion financing of Nord Stream 2.

Wintershall said Tuesday that the fair value of its Russian joint ventures had since been “significantly impacted” by what it called “external interference into the business models”, blaming Russian government decrees which retroactively reduced the prices at which the ventures can sell hydrocarbons to Gazprom.

As a result it expects to record a non-cash loss of approximately €5.3 billion ($5.7bn) from the deconsolidation of the Russian joint ventures and other Russia-related impairments – in particular its interests in Nord Stream AG and WIGA Transport Beteiligungs.

Other local interests include a 35% stake in the Yuzhno-Russkoye gas field, alongside Gazprom and OMV, and co-ownership of two Achimov gas projects in Siberia, including Achimgaz.

Meanwhile, parent group BASF reported a 7.3 billion euro ($7.9 billion) non-cash impairment on the company as a result.

Wintershall Dea said the various decrees and sanctions meant it no longer meets the criteria set out under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for having control or significant influence over its Russian joint ventures, and had therefore “deconsolidated” all such interests during Q4.

Wintershall’s decision lags behind those taken by many other supermajors and oilfield service providers, including the likes of Shell, BP, TotalEnergies and Baker Hughes, who all announced various sell-offs and withdrawals from Russian ventures.

Most recently TotalEnergies recorded a $3.7bn impairment in its Q4 results as part of a writedown of its stake in Russian gas producer Novatek, alongside a series of similar writeoffs earlier in the year.

