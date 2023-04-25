Europe must cut gas demand by 55bcm or risk supply issues, McKinsey warns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Europe must cut gas demand by 55bcm or risk supply issues, McKinsey warns

Research from consulting giant McKinsey & Company claims failure to do so would put countries at “substantial risk” from a rebound in Asian demand or reductions in Russian imports.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
25/04/2023, 4:21 pm Updated: 25/04/2023, 4:23 pm
© Bloombergmckinsey gas demand supply
Valve wheels sit on pipework at the Bilche-Volytsko-Uherske underground gas storage site in Lviv, Ukraine, Photographer: Vincent Mundy/Bloomberg

Europe may need to cut its demand for gas by some 55 billion cubic metres (BCM) this year, new analysis has found.

Research from consulting giant McKinsey & Company claims failure to do so would put countries at “substantial risk” from a rebound in Asian demand or reductions in Russian imports.

In the wake of the war in Ukraine, the study finds ongoing restrictions on sources of oil and gas from Russia could knock out 25bcm of supply.

Meanwhile, a rejuvenated thirst for LNG from Asian economies may soak up 35bcm, and a colder winter could boost demand even further.

According to McKinsey’s latest article – entitled a balancing act: Securing European gas and power markets – 57% of EU manufacturers wont be able to further reduce gas consumption while maintaining output over the next two years.

That means further gas rationing measures could substantially impact the EU economy.

Even if Europe meets its RePowerEU targets to reduce gas consumption and improve energy efficiency, volatile gas prices and potential supply disruptions still pose a risk.

As a result, McKinsey projects that Europe may need to delay the phase-out of coal, extend the lifetime of nuclear plants and accelerate the expansion of renewable energy sources (RES) to reduce reliance on gas as a baseload.

It also found that sustained supply-chain disruptions, slow permitting processes, and a lack of skilled workers for renewable installation could impede the required pace of RES development in Europe.

Namit Sharma, senior partner at McKinsey said: “Our analysis shows there is little bandwidth to further reduce Europe’s gas demand without substantial economic damage. If the EU achieves all its gas-savings measures this could see a 24 percent reduction in consumption yet other potential factors such as more competition from Asia could reduce Europe’s supply by an even greater amount.

“The many variables at play will produce significant uncertainty and Europe’s businesses may need to prepare to mitigate these risks. This may require businesses to consider diversifying their energy sourcing and managing demand, investing in natural gas substitutes or storage and closely monitoring movements in the energy market.”

McKinsey has identified several actions that can be utilised by businesses to help navigate energy market volatility and disruption.

They include energy procurement and energy management, risk management and security of supply, and signpost monitoring.

Thomas Vahlenkamp, senior partner at McKinsey, added: “If Europe can sustain and accelerate several gas-demand reduction measures, the market is likely to remain balanced without significant price spikes in the coming years. Europe could drive substantial gas demand reduction by accelerating industrial-electrification measures like fuel-switching and build-out of RES and through longer lifetime extensions of nuclear and coal.”

