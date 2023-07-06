Denmark launches mini licensing round, two years after forming Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Denmark launches mini licensing round, two years after forming Beyond Oil & Gas Alliance

Denmark played a key role in setting up the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), a group formed during the COP26 conference in Glasgow.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
06/07/2023, 11:38 am Updated: 06/07/2023, 11:43 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Supplied by Ineosdenmark mini licensing round
The South Arne platform, offshore Denmark.

Denmark has fired the starting pistol on a “mini” oil and gas licensing round, less than two years after it pledged to move “beyond” fossil fuels.

The Danish Energy Agency opened the tender on Thursday, meaning interested companies can now apply for fresh North Sea permits in a designated area.

It includes the Elly and Luke finds – estimated to hold gas volumes worth DKK 5.2 billion – and is in response to “an unsolicited application in the area”.

“On this basis, the Minister for Climate, Energy and Supply has made the decision, after consulting the Climate, Energy and Supply Committee, to launch a mini-tendering round, cf. the Subsoil Act’s rules on mini-rounds and the North Sea Agreement of December 2020,” the Danish Energy Agency said.

Denmark’s decision to launch a new licensing round, mini or not, will raise more than a few eyebrows though.

Much was made of the Scandinavian country’s 2020 announcement that it would stop offering fresh permits in the North Sea, and phase out production all together by 2050.

The Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance

It was a pledge Denmark doubled down on around a year later when it played a key role in setting up the Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA), a group formed during the COP26 conference in Glasgow.

As the name suggests the coalition of governments and stakeholders aims to “facilitate the managed phase-out of oil and gas production”.

Headed up by Denmark and Costa Rica, the group also features the likes of France, Ireland and Greenland, while New Zealand and California are associate members.

brian wilson climate change © Shutterstock / Bruno Mameli
Climate protestors at the COP26 summit in Glasgow in November 2021.

Finland, Italy and Chile are listed among the “friends” of the BOGA, while there is also support from Bloomberg Philanthropies.

It had been rumoured that Scotland was in line to join the alliance, but this has yet to come to pass and currently seems unlikely.

Meanwhile the Faroe Islands, an autonomous part of Denmark, has been clear that it will not be joining BOGA as it keeps the door open on further exploration.

Synchronised swimming

Around the time of the group’s creation, one leading North Sea figure compared it to giving up a sport that they don’t play.

Deirdre Michie, the then-chief executive of Offshore Energies UK, said: “It’d be a bit like if I was to give up synchronised swimming which I currently don’t do.”

OGUK Beyond oil gas © Shutterstock
A synchronised swimming duet.

Costa Rica has never extracted oil, Ireland has gas reserves though modest compared to the UK.

Greenland has, in recent times, been a hotspot for drillers but crashes in commodity prices means that has all but ended.

