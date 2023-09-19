Equinor’s Johan Castberg sees cost surge by nearly £1bn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Equinor’s Johan Castberg sees cost surge by nearly £1bn

Meanwhile Var Energi, a partner on Johan Castberg, has also seen costs surge on its Balder X project.
By Allister Thomas
19/09/2023, 7:15 am
© Jan Arne Wold / Roar Lindefjeld / WoldcamJohan Castberg
The Johan Castberg FPSO hull arriving in Stord, Norway in 2022.

Equinor (OSLO: EQNR) has seen costs for its Johan Castberg oil project in Norway surge by NOK 13 billion since last year (£970m).

The headline cost, taking into account for currency exchanges, is even higher.

Last year, the Johan Castberg FPSO hull, including living quarters, was transferred to Stord from Singapore for commissioning.

The main reason for the cost increase is that the workload “has been more comprehensive and complex than estimated,” said Equinor.

On top of that, the project “has not progressed as planned”, with marine operations drilling and completion costs having all increased.

Equinor also cited “reduced access to Labour” linked to the Covid pandemic, both in Singapore, where the hull and living quarters were constructed, and in the Norwegian yards.

The huge development, with estimates volumes of 450-650m barrels, is still expected to come online next year and produce for 30 years.

“Costs are increasing due to a larger than expected scope of work and cost increases in the industry, we take this seriously,” said Equinor exec vice president for projects Geir Tungesvik.

“However, Johan Castberg is still a good project with a solid economy. With a breakeven of around USD 35 per barrel, Johan Castberg will provide substantial revenue and ripple effects to the community from the Barents Sea for 30 years.”

The project was initially estimated at NOK 57 billion when plans were submitted in 2017.

Overall costs have risen by NOK 15.5bn, in addition to currency effects of NOK 7 billion, to a total of NOK 80 billion (£5.97bn).

Equinor, which is majority controlled by the Norwegian state is 50% operator with a 50% stake.

The remainder is held by Var Energi (30%) and Petoro AS (20%).

£850m cost increase for Balder X

Var Energi (OSLO: VAR) said today that its share of the Johan Castberg costs have increased by NOK 4 billion in the last year (£298.5m) on a net pre-tax basis, with the majority of that cost to be felt in 2024.

Elsewhere its Balder X development in the North Sea, a life extension to the existing Jotun FPSO, has seen costs increase by NOK 11.5bn (£850m).

Var Energi said the costs are linked to additional engineering and construction scope of the Jotun FPSO, along with factors including Covid-19, weather windows, and cost inflation.

Balder X is expected to unlock an estimated 143 million barrels of recoverable reserves, with additional tie-ins through the King and Prince discoveries.

Tags

