Norwegian oil workers strike averted

A strike by Norwegian offshore oil workers has been averted after reaching a deal with employers, the country’s IE&FLT and Safe labour unions have said.

Negotiations lasted for two days with Offshore Norway acting as mediator, before agreeing a deal that will see salaries for offshore workers increase by an average of 36,000 Norwegian krone (£2,700) from 1 June 2024.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement and avoid strikes on the shelf,” said IE&FLT deputy leader Lill-Heidi Bakkerud.

In addition, salaries will increase by a further 6,500 krone (£500) from 1 January 2025.

“We have received an acceptable financial settlement. At the same time, we have put in place important schemes that will improve the members’ working lives,” Bakkerud added.

The deal covers over 6,000 members of IE&FLT and about 1,200 members of Safe. The planned strikes would have withdrawn around 140 workers employed at companies including SLB, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering and Weatherford.

The minimum wage rates for skilled workers have now been set at 250.30 krone (£18.63) per hour, with workers with no previous experience receiving 226.90 krone (£16.89) per hour.

Workers with at least one year of relevant industry experience will receive 235.80 krone (£17.55) per hour and workers under 18 years will receive 153.83 krone (£11.45) per hour.

Other benefits for Norwegian offshore workers include an increased night shift supplement of 106 krone (£7.90) per hour and the public holiday allowance was increased to 2,300 krone (£171) per day.

“In addition, we have gained acceptance that employees in an available period of at least four weeks, between two periods of stay, are entitled to a work-free period of at least 36 hours,” said Bakkerud.

Similar strike action was avoided in Norway last month, with a deal agreed affecting 7,300 offshore employees across the Lederne, Safe and IE&FLT unions.