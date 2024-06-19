Norwegian oil workers strike averted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Oil & Gas / Europe

Norwegian oil workers strike averted

By Michael Behr
19/06/2024, 7:30 am
© SYSTEMA strike by Norwegian offshore oil workers has been averted after reaching a deal with employers, the country’s IE&FLT and Safe labour unions have said.
The parties to the oil service settlement signed the agreement at 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. Photo: Atle Espen Helgesen

A strike by Norwegian offshore oil workers has been averted after reaching a deal with employers, the country’s IE&FLT and Safe labour unions have said.

Negotiations lasted for two days with Offshore Norway acting as mediator, before agreeing a deal that will see salaries for offshore workers increase by an average of 36,000 Norwegian krone (£2,700) from 1 June 2024.

“We are pleased to reach an agreement and avoid strikes on the shelf,” said IE&FLT deputy leader Lill-Heidi Bakkerud.

In addition, salaries will increase by a further 6,500 krone (£500) from 1 January 2025.

“We have received an acceptable financial settlement. At the same time, we have put in place important schemes that will improve the members’ working lives,” Bakkerud added.

The deal covers over 6,000 members of IE&FLT and about 1,200 members of Safe. The planned strikes would have withdrawn around 140 workers employed at companies including SLB, Halliburton, Baker Hughes, Oceaneering and Weatherford.

The minimum wage rates for skilled workers have now been set at 250.30 krone (£18.63) per hour, with workers with no previous experience receiving 226.90 krone (£16.89) per hour.

Workers with at least one year of relevant industry experience will receive 235.80 krone (£17.55) per hour and workers under 18 years will receive 153.83 krone (£11.45) per hour.

Other benefits for Norwegian offshore workers include an increased night shift supplement of 106 krone (£7.90) per hour and the public holiday allowance was increased to 2,300 krone (£171) per day.

“In addition, we have gained acceptance that employees in an available period of at least four weeks, between two periods of stay, are entitled to a work-free period of at least 36 hours,” said Bakkerud.

Similar strike action was avoided in Norway last month, with a deal agreed affecting 7,300 offshore employees across the Lederne, Safe and IE&FLT unions.

