TotalEnergies CEO says plan for New York listing is progressing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Oil & Gas / Europe

TotalEnergies CEO says plan for New York listing is progressing

By Bloomberg
26/07/2024, 6:59 am
© Shutterstock / HJBCA group of shareholders in TotalEnergies will challenge CEO and Chairman Patrick Pouyanne's dominance of the company
Exterior view of the headquarters of TotalEnergies in Courbevoie, Paris.

TotalEnergies SE Chief Executive Officer Patrick Pouyanne said the French energy giant is progressing with its plan to list shares in New York in a bid to lure more US investors.

The company is moving ahead with technical work needed to turn its American depositary receipts into shares, Pouyanne said on an earnings call with analysts on Thursday. That could be attractive to US investors, some of whom don’t like the “complexity” of ADRs, he added.

TotalEnergies unveiled the plan earlier this year in an effort to reduce the discount at which it trades compared with US peers. The idea caused a political stir in Paris — including from President Emmanuel Macron — amid concern that it might reduce TotalEnergies’s commitment to France, weaken the Paris stock exchange, and open the door for other companies to move listings abroad.

The CEO has pledged that the company will remain headquartered in France, and keep its listing in Paris and other European exchanges, even if it were to have its shares traded in New York.

The planned US listing isn’t aimed at financing acquisitions, Pouyanne said Thursday in a response to a question from an analyst. The company will update investors on its plan in September, he said.

When asked about France’s political turmoil and the lack of a clear majority in Parliament following recent elections, Pouyanne said it probably won’t “fundamentally” affect the interests of the company. The CEO cautioned that plans for new taxes on share buybacks may resurface, but said it’s unlikely that the government could try to obtain a so-called golden share in the company due to legal and financial complexities.

Recommended for you

Tags