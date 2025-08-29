As of 22 August, Westwood Global Energy reports there is one exploration well active on the UKCS, at Culzean Deep in the CNS.

Since the previous report, no wells have spudded or completed. It is unlikely that any E&A wells will spud during the remainder of 2025.

© Supplied by MaerskCulzean

Central North Sea

The TotalEnergies-operated 22/25a-C8, Z Culzean HPHT development infill well is being drilled from the Culzean wellhead platform and spudded on 26 November. It is understood that the well has reached TD.

It was targeting the Upper – Middle Triassic Joanne and Judy Sandstone Members of the Skagerrak Formation and was deepened to an ILX exploration target in the Lower Triassic Bunter Sandstone Member of the Smith Bank Formation.

The well was targeting the crestal area of the field and the crestal part of the exploration target in a tilted fault block in the SW of the Culzean structure. On 26 February, the well was sidetracked, the sidetrack was not planned pre-drill and is assumed to be due to mechanical issues. Westwood estimates pre-drill resources for the exploration target at 67 mmboe, based on analogues.

Norway Well Slot August 2025

As of 22 August, Westwood Global Energy reports that there are three exploration wells and one exploration/appraisal well active on the NCS, with Lofn/Langemann in the CNS, Talisker West/Talisker (appraisal) in the NNS, Smørbukk Midt in the Norwegian Sea and Deimos in the Barents Sea.

The Natrudstilen well was spudded in April, the top hole drilled and then temporarily suspended as it is being batch drilled with the Omega Alfa well.

Since the previous report, the Omega Alfa well was announced as a high impact oil and gas discovery, and the F-Sør well was completed with results pending. The Smørbukk Midt well was spudded.

© Supplied by COSL

Barents Sea

The Equinor-operated 7117/4-1 Deimos well was spudded on 12 July, with the COSLProspector semi-sub. The high impact gas well is targeting the Eocene and Paleocene. Pre-drill gas resources are 245 mmboe.

Norwegian Sea

The 6506/12-PB-3 H Smørbukk Midt well, operated by Equinor, was spudded on 30 July with the Transocean Encourage semi-sub. The well is targeting the Middle Jurassic.

© Supplied by Odfjell Drilling

North Sea

The Equinor-operated 35/11-31 S F-Sør well was completed on 20 August, after being spudded on 19 July, with the COSLInnovator semi-sub. The well was targeting the Upper – Middle Jurassic. Pre-drill resources were 25 mmboe and results are pending.

The Equinor-operated 15/5-8 S, A Lofn/Langemann well programme was spudded on 18 July, with the Deepsea Atlantic. The well has targets in the Upper – Middle Jurassic and Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 20 – 110 mmboe.

The OKEA-operated 31/4-A-15 B, C Talisker Vest/Talisker (appraisal) well programme was spudded on 7 July from the Brage platform. The exploration well is targeting the Lower Jurassic – Triassic. Pre-drill resources are 15 mmboe. The appraisal well will delineate the 16.3 mmboe Brent Group Talisker Øst discovery.

The 25/1-14, A, D, B, C, F, E, G Omega Alfa well exploration programme, operated by Aker BP, was completed c. 21 August, after being spudded on 6 May with the Deepsea Stavanger semi-sub.

The exploration well programme was drilled to confirm re-migrated oil accumulations in the Eocene Frigg Formation, following gas production from the Frigg and Øst Frigg fields. Five prospects were targeted in three different licences (Omega PL873 B, Alfa and Alfa Sør PL873, Sigma NE and Pi PL1249), with four wellbores.

Targeting of the Sigma structure and four appraisal wells were also drilled. These had not been planned. The Omega structure contained oil and gas and all the remaining structures were oil discoveries, except for Alfa Sør which was dry.

Total resources are reported as 96 – 134 mmboe, which is a high impact discovery. The discoveries will likely be tied-back to the Fulla or Hugin template of the Yggdrasil development.